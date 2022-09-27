O'Sullivan beats Hughes in Charlie McCarthy Cup final

At Ballincurrig on Saturday Denis O’Sullivan beat Aaron Hughes in the last shot of the Charlie McCarthy Cup final in what was as close to the perfect score as imaginable.

These two played an equally compelling and high quality All-Ireland Junior B final at Newtown earlier this year. The depth and consistency of quality from both was exceptional. These are two emerging players, currently in the fourth division of bowling, but well capable of jumping up the divisions. They and the bowling public need to see them more frequently in meaningful competitions.

Earlier the Dairypower Double also went to a last shot. It too was decided by a pair of emerging players, with Patrick Mackle beating a big last shot from JP Clinton. How often are we going to see these two play again. Clinton is a special player, who recently won an All-Ireland final in what is division six. He needs to be playing against other emerging talent at a much higher level and with greater consistency.

He is the top player in Leinster. To reach the levels he is capable of reaching he will need to be matching himself against high quality players over the next few years. Without that he will not progress and it will be to the detriment of Leinster bowling as much as to himself. There are no end of competitions in bowling, but there aren’t enough targeted ones.

On Sunday, Rachel Kingston, current European under-18 champion, teamed up with Paddy O’Donnell, current All-Ireland under-18 champion, in the Proto-Mark Technologies triple crown. They too are starved of relevant competition. This is a legacy issue, back to the days when tournaments were the meat and potatoes of bowling. There is still a place for tournaments, but we need to add a bit of spice to the diet.

These young stars need to be playing high pressure, high quality. elite competitions on a regular basis throughout the year. There is equally a swathe of bowlers who are playing simply for fun. They need more oxygen too. A relatively small cohort of bowlers see most of the action. Maybe that’s because they are keen to play, but it may also be that the structures need to be tweaked.

On Saturday Denis O’Sullivan had nice odds on Aaron Hughes after three great opening throws to the muddy gap. Hughes, from poor light, then played a cracking bowl, tight right, that gradually crossed left and made the short straight. They were deadlocked after five to the big corner. Hughes won his first lead with a great sixth. They were at the end of the long straight in eight, with Hughes leading by 1m.

O’Sullivan was back in front after lofting and then spinning his next bowl left to make Heaphy’s. Hughes was ahead after another two and defied O’Sullivan to hold a 5m lead for the last shot. They both played big last bowls, with O’Sullivan just taking it.

Although JP Clinton was on the losing side of the Dairypower Double with Paul O’Brien against Patrick Mackle and Frank Oliver, his reputation went up several degrees. What composure he demonstrated in the last shot. They were trailing by 60m so nothing other than a phenomenal bowl would save them. He met the challenge with a perfectly placed, fast bowl, tight left that presented Mackle with a huge tip to beat. To Mackle’s credit he had the nerve to beat it.

Oliver gave Armagh almost a bowl with a good throw from the big corner. O’Brien closed the gap with a nice loft, which Clinton followed with a brilliant bowl to the bottom of the long straight to go back in front. Oliver put Armagh clear with his next and they were never headed again.

Dónal O’Riordan won two big scores in less than 48 hours to take the Jim O’Driscoll Cup. He edged his clubmate Tim Young on Friday and followed up with another last shot win over Ethan Rafferty on Sunday. His laconic approach is fluid, he pulled a huge range of shots out of the bag, measured lofts, low fast bowls. He had to fight to win both and he delivered in spades.