Mali players filmed fighting each other at women’s basketball World Cup

Scuffle breaks out in media mixed zone after loss to Serbia.
FLAGRANT FOUL: Two players from the Mali team come to blows in the press area at the women's basketball World Cup in Sydney.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:55
Guardian and Agencies

Basketball’s world governing body has opened an investigation after players on the Mali women’s team were filmed physically fighting one another following their World Cup loss to Serbia in Sydney.

The scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou broke out during a post-match interview with Serbia’s Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

Kourouma is contracted with Stade Malien, a professional team based in Mali‘s capital city Bamako, while Dabou plays for Centre Dorinthie Basket.

A Fiba spokesperson confirmed it was aware of the incident.

