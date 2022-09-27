CeeDee Lamb the difference as Dallas Cowboys defeat New York Giants

Victorious quarterback Cooper Rush posted 215 yards and a touchdown as the visitors secured bragging rights over their NFC East rivals.
SINGLE-HANDED: CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys catches a one-yard touchdown pass against the New York Giants.

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 08:06
PA Sport Staff

A spectacular one-handed touchdown catch from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sealed a 23-16 win for the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants.

After a dour first half in which the NFC East rivals were only able to trade field goals, the New York Giants finally broke the game open halfway through the third quarter in New Jersey on a 36-yard touchdown run from running back Saquon Barkley.

The Cowboys immediately hit back through a one-yard touchdown rush from back Ezekiel Elliott, before Lamb’s spectacular reception in the end zone put Dallas in front with 8:34 left on the clock.

A quick exchange of field goals kept things close, but a late interception from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately sealed New York’s first loss of the season.

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush posted 215 yards through the air and a touchdown, while Jones finished with 196 passing yards to go along with 79 yards on the ground.

