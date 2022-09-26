Tom Brady and  understrength Buccaneers come up short against Packers 

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers did just enough to beat Tom Brady and the short-handed Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL MVP threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers withstood a late rally led by Brady to hold off the Bucs for a 14-12 victory in the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay won the NFC championship game two seasons ago.

“It’s Week 3. It feels good for sure. There could be some tiebreakers and stuff down the line when you beat a team like this,” Rodgers said after defeating Brady for the first time in three tries since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Bucs in 2020.

“I have a ton of respect for him. He’s been a trailblazer at the position for a long time,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a lot of fun competing against Tom over the years and it’s always nice to come out on top.”

Rodgers tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Romeo Doubs and 6 yards to Allen Lazard on his team’s first two possessions, while the Bucs’ offence sputtered much of the day without star receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones.

For the second straight week, the Bucs (2-1) were held without a touchdown into the fourth quarter. Brady finally got them into the end zone on a 1-yard pass to Russell Gage, capping an 89-yard drive with 14 seconds remaining.

Tampa Bay’s bid to force overtime with a 2-point conversion was thwarted, first by a delay-of-game penalty and then an incomplete pass that was tipped by Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who also had 14 tackles.

The Packers (2-1) forced two turnovers and held Tampa Bay to fewer than 200 net yards before the Bucs’ final drive.

Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his favorite target to retirement, the 45-year-old Brady isn’t passing at his usual prolific rate.

“Our job is to go out there and score points and we’re just not doing that,” Brady said. “You’re not going to score points if you don’t execute well.”

The Buccaneers were missing four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans because he was suspended one game for his role in a fight against New Orleans last week. Chris Godwin and seven-time Pro Bowl wideout Julio Jones haven’t played since the opener because they’re hurt. Tight end Rob Gronkowski retired.

Brady doesn’t have his starting offensive line, either.

Third-string left tackle Brandon Walton started because Donovan Smith was out with an elbow injury for the second straight game and backup Josh Wells got hurt last week. The Buccaneers already lost Pro Bowl centre Ryan Jensen to a knee injury in training camp, forcing second-year pro Robert Hainsey into the lineup. Rookie Luke Goedeke is starting at left guard because Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retired and Aaron Stinnie sustained a season-ending knee injury.

“We didn’t have to have those guys to win this game,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We just needed to play smart. We had chances to win the game.”

“Too loose with the ball,” Brady said. “That’s important for all of us. We talk about ball security. We have to do a good job of ball security in the pass game. That means protection. That means me making good reads and good throws. That means them securing the ball when they catch it. We all have to do a great job of it. ... When you hold a team to 14 points, that’s a great defensive effort, especially against a team like that.”

Brady scrambled 18 yards to the Buccaneers 48 on a third-and-3 late in the third quarter but a holding call on Walton wiped it out. It would’ve been his longest run since 2007 and the third-longest of his 23-year career.

“I saw a lot of open, green grass with no Packers,” Brady said with a smile. “I could turn a 40-yard gain into 18 better than anyone. ... If I’m running it, it’s usually not a good thing.”

Through three games, Brady and the Buccaneers have scored three offensive touchdowns. Last year, Tampa’s offence was second in the NFL in points and total yards. Brady led the league with 5,316 yards passing and 43 TDs.

Brady completed his first 12 passes against the Packers, and finished 31 of 42 for 271 yards and one TD. They finished up with a 99-yard drive but couldn’t convert to send the game to overtime.

“We’re not running as good as we’re capable, our pass game hasn’t been as good,” Brady said. “We’ll keep working at it.”

Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes and was intercepted once in the first matchup in NFL history in which each starting quarterback has won at least three regular-season league MVP awards.

Rodgers has won four, including the past two, while Brady has three MVPs.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles noted his defence settled after a slow start, keeping Tampa Bay in the game. In the end, though, it wasn’t enough.

“There were a few things that happened that we can’t let happen,” Bowles said. “We had six crucial penalties. We made dumb mistakes.”

Associated Press