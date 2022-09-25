Maurogiovanni proud Irish rowing system is delivering

Rowing Ireland High Performance Director Antonio Maurogiovanni hailed a system that is now producing medals in all categories after Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde completed a fine World Championships for the Irish team with a bronze in the women's double sculls.

Speaking to RTÉ after Puspure and Hyde added to the medals picked up on Saturday by Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (gold) and the women's lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen (bronze), Maurogiovanni said Irish rowing is now well and truly on the map.