Maurogiovanni proud Irish rowing system is delivering

"We are now on the map of rowing and they are not underestimating Ireland anymore."
Sanita Puspure, left, and Zoe Hyde of Ireland celebrate with their bronze medals after finishing third in the Women's Double Sculls Final A, in a time of 06:52.81, during day 8 of the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Račice in Czech Republic. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 20:50
Peter O’Leary

Rowing Ireland High Performance Director Antonio Maurogiovanni hailed a system that is now producing medals in all categories after Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde completed a fine World Championships for the Irish team with a bronze in the women's double sculls.

Speaking to RTÉ after Puspure and Hyde added to the medals picked up on Saturday by Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (gold) and the women's lightweight double of Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen (bronze), Maurogiovanni said Irish rowing is now well and truly on the map.

"The last couple of days have been very emotional. The finals went quite well for us. We are very happy about the results, but as we usually say, not satisfied yet.

"The medals are all well deserved. The gold, this double is amazing, two good guys working hard in whatever conditions they are in, always ready to compete. The girls lightweight finally win a medal. We have a lot of confidence in the team. The women's double is outstanding, having Sanita back at this level after the Olympics, with Zoe, great women, great athletes.

"We are in a very good spot, we have created a system now that is producing medals across all categories, which is what we were aiming for. We now have to make sure we consolidate this system to make sure it's not a one-off and can last a long time. 

"We are now on the map of rowing and they are not underestimating Ireland anymore. When they see a crew coming from Ireland they know they have to pull hard to beat us which is good."

