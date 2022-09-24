Pryce is right as Keith Cronin denied British title win in Yorkshire

Welsh wizard Osian Pryce (29) captured a much awaited British Rally Championship crown with a start-to-finish victory in the Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, the penultimate round of the series.

A triple runner-up, Pryce, in the Melvyn Evans Motorsport prepared VW Polo GTi and co-driven by Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan, who also took a maiden title, finished 20.4 seconds ahead of the similar car of Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin. Cronin was vying for a record equalling fifth British win but that quest evaporated as Pryce netted his fourth batch of maximum points.

Pryce took a 5.2 second advantage from Friday’s night’s opener in the Dalby forest with Cronin second and back on track after rolling his VW Polo out of the lead on the previous round. The Cork driver needed to put his rival under pressure from the start of Saturday’s five stages. However, a spin and an overshoot on the 13.67km Cropton stage dropped him to third and more significantly, 27.8 seconds behind leader Pryce, who enjoyed a 24.5 second cushion over new second placed driver Londoner Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5).

With an imperious performance through stages three and four Pryce was in total command at the service that preceded the final pair of stages that featured the 21.24 Langdale test, the longest of the event. Bell remained in second - 28.5 seconds behind and just 1.9 seconds ahead of Cronin, who admitted a title bid was out of reach unless Pryce hit trouble.

With a measured performance Pryce/O’Sullivan took victory and the title as Cronin finished off with a pair of fastest times to finish second, third placed Bell spun on the final stage.

Elsewhere, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (Ford Fiesta Rally4), who clinched the Junior title on the previous round, had an untroubled run to sixth to guarantee Conor Mohan took the co-driver award. Indeed, it was a good weekend for Irish co-drivers with Monaghan’s Arthur Kierans guiding Alan Carmichael (Hyundai i20 R5) to the British National title.

Meanwhile, Cookstown’s Ryan Loughran (Ford Escort) won the Garda Síochána Motor Club’s Baltinglass Rally. He took the lead on the fourth stage and went on to finish 5.3 seconds ahead of an impressive Conor Murphy (Ford Escort) -- from Aghadoe, Co. Kerry -- with Limerick’s Chris O’Callaghan a further 17.2 seconds adrift in third to complete an all-Escort top three.

Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) crashed on the opening stage and several drivers were accorded Loughran’s time, however, Murphy, seeded at 16, set the best time to lead by 1.4 seconds. Consolidating his position, Murphy led his rival by 5.4 seconds after S.S. 3 only to suffer fuel issues on S.S. 4 where Loughran edged nine tenths of a second ahead. Loughran was best on the final pair of stages to seal the win.

In the final round of the Motorsport Ireland Karting Championships in Athboy, there were wins for Ballymakeery’s Keith Grant (Cadets), Naas’ Jack Buckley (Iame X30 Junior) and Ballylickey’s Robert Cronin (Rotax Senior Max).

Trackrod Rally Yorkshire (Round 6, British Rally Championship) Filey: 1. O. Pryce/N. O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) 54m. 12.7s; 2. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (VW Polo GTi R5)+20.4s; R. Bell/M. Freeman (Skoda Fabia R5)+26.6s; 4. J. Williams/D. Roberts (Hyundai i20 R5)+32.9s; 5. G. Pearson/D. Furniss (Skoda Fabia R5)+1m. 13.6s; 6. E. Kelly/C. Mohan (Ford Fiesta Rally4)+7m. 27.5s; 7. C. Jones/I. Taylor (Ford Fiesta 4X4) +7m. 46.6s; 8. J. Mulholland/E. Treacy (Ford Fiesta Rally4)+9m. 30.9s; 9. Alan Carmichael/A. Kierans (Hyundai i20 R5)+10m. 58.3s.

GSMC Rally, Baltinglass: 1. R. Loughran/P. McCrudden (Ford Escort) 43m. 03.1s; 2. C. Murphy/S. Collins (Ford Escort) +5.3s; 3. C. O'Callaghan/K. Treanor (Ford Escort)+22.5s; 4. D. Moffett/J. Baird (Ford Escort)+ 24.7s; 5. S. Darcy/L. McIntyre (Proton MEM S2500)+39.2s; 6. J. Doogan/P. Lennon (Ford Escort)+1m. 02.2s.