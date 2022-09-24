'This is my Everest' - Eric Donovan on epic EU title win 

Donovan took a standing count in the fourth round, but his bravery reached its apex in a raw and primal tenth round as both fighters went toe to toe for three minutes.
EMOTIONAL: Eric Donovan after defeating Khalil El Hadri in their EBU European Union super-featherweight bout at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 23:41
Examiner Staff

Kildare’s Eric Donovan (37) claimed a sensational EU super featherweight title Saturday night with an epic points decision over France’s Khalil El Hadri.

Given that he had to hang in there for the opening rounds, the unanimous judge's verdict was a surprise but no one could dispute the Athy man’s raw courage as he went 12 rounds for the first time.

The French corner was clearly annoyed with the verdict which saw Donovan claim the win on all three scorecards (115-113, 114-113, 115-112).

After the bout, Donovan opened up on what the fight meant to him and what he had to fight through to get to this point.

"Oh my God, I cannot believe this, wow. I dreamed, I dreamed of nights like this. Somebody once told me, when you’re going through hell, the best thing to do is keep going," Donovan said post-fight.

"And I have to say, El Hadri deserves all the credit for playing his part in this fight. What an absolute warrior, he punches like an absolute mule, I’ve never, ever been hit as hard but I just kept telling myself: ‘Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion. Keep going, keep punching.

"I knew I had to suffer, he had ferociousness in each hand but I said take the pain and be a champion.

"I knew I had the courage and the heart to go deep into later rounds. Been through a lot of adversity. Saw my wife and kids from The ring. They never saw me quit. I’ll always fight and thought if I kept going the ride might turn.

"This was my Everest. Anything after this is a bonus. Boxing changed my life, I owe my local club in Athy everything."

