Sign fight contract by Monday or I’m moving on, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury has set Anthony Joshua a deadline of Monday to sign a contract for their fight – or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for the all-British blockbuster bout, set to be held before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract had been sent to Joshua’s camp, with Eddie Hearn subsequently revealing there were still some minor terms to be resolved.

WBC champion Fury claims Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown, releasing an expletive-laden social media post about his rival on Friday.

Fury was ringside for the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, and again called out Joshua and his camp.

“I was optimistic about three weeks ago but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract,” Fury said in a video posted on the Twitter feed of Queensberry Promotions.

“We’ll know by Monday anyway because if it’s not done by Monday then I’m moving on.”

“I’m not waiting around for some guy who’s lost three of his last five fights. He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot.

“But I don’t mind chucking him a bone, you know, but I don’t want them to start dictating s*** to me.

“He is an invited guest at my party – my rules. So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat.”

Warren is hopeful a deal can be done to make the fight happen.

He said on BT Sport Box Office: “There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them.

“Let’s hope they are good as their word and they don’t duck out of it.”