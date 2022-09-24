Sign fight contract by Monday or I’m moving on, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks 
Sign fight contract by Monday or I’m moving on, Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury was in the crowd at the AO Arena, Manchester on Saturday night (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 21:09
PA

Tyson Fury has set Anthony Joshua a deadline of Monday to sign a contract for their fight – or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for the all-British blockbuster bout, set to be held before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract had been sent to Joshua’s camp, with Eddie Hearn subsequently revealing there were still some minor terms to be resolved.

WBC champion Fury claims Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown, releasing an expletive-laden social media post about his rival on Friday.

Fury was ringside for the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, and again called out Joshua and his camp.

“I was optimistic about three weeks ago but it shouldn’t be taking this long to sign a contract,” Fury said in a video posted on the Twitter feed of Queensberry Promotions.

“We’ll know by Monday anyway because if it’s not done by Monday then I’m moving on.”

Tyson Fury (left) was attending Saturday’s card in Manchester (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I’m not waiting around for some guy who’s lost three of his last five fights. He’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot.

“But I don’t mind chucking him a bone, you know, but I don’t want them to start dictating s*** to me.

“He is an invited guest at my party – my rules. So, if you want to play the game, come to the banquet and take your seat.”

Warren is hopeful a deal can be done to make the fight happen.

He said on BT Sport Box Office: “There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them.

“Let’s hope they are good as their word and they don’t duck out of it.”

More in this section

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two - O2 Arena Cameron Norrie suffers defeat on Laver Cup debut as Team World draw level at 4-4
Callaway Pro Am can land Irish Greyhound Derby spoils Callaway Pro Am can land Irish Greyhound Derby spoils
World Rowing Championships 2022 - Day 7 Gold standard: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on top of the world once again 
furyPlace: UK
<p>FINAL BOUND: Thomas Mackle from Armagh.</p>

Murphy and Mackle set for titanic clash to decide King of the Road 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s