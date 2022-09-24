Gold standard: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy on top of the world once again 

The Skibbereen rowing phenomenon that is the duo of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy are on top of the world once again.

The reigning Olympic champions started the A final of lightweight men's double sculls towards the back of the field, but as always, they were just getting into their stride.

Driving on past their competitors, their brilliance shone through, and eventually came home with a very convincing gold medal win.

☘️A Final Result☘️



Paul and Fintan have won GOLD in the A Final of the LM2x. Well done!#greenblades #wearerowingireland pic.twitter.com/BLAXOIhGlc — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the women's lightweight double sculls pair of Aoife Casey, also of Skibbereen RC, and Margaret Cremen secured bronze in the A final.

The pair battled with the French down the stretch but powered on to finish third, behind the USA and the British team, who took gold.

Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, and Emily Hegarty finished sixth in their final. In what was a disappointing showing - given the four had impressed in the semi-final earlier this week - it was not to be for the talented group.

Earlier on Saturday, Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan of Ireland came in fifth place and missed out on a medal in the mixed double sculls final, while Natalie Long and Tara Hanlon narrowly missed out on winning the women's double B final, falling to Radka Novotnikova and Pavlina Flamikova of the Czech Republic.

Ireland men's four of Jack Dorney, Nathan Timoney, Ross Corrigan and John Kearney also finished second in their B final, with the German boat finishing strongly to take the victory.