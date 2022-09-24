Irish duo O'Connor and Tuohy crowned AFL Champions as Geelong Cats hammer Sydney Swans

Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy have joined Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership following Geelong Cats’ resounding 133 points to 52 Grand Final victory over Sydney Swans this morning.

The Kerry and Laois men emulated Kennelly’s 2005 feat with the Swans as their team trounced the Sydney outfit in an incredibly one-sided affair in front of a record 100,024 crowd in the Melbourne Cricket Grounds.