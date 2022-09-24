Irish duo O'Connor and Tuohy crowned AFL Champions as Geelong Cats hammer Sydney Swans

The Kerry and Laois men emulated Kennelly's 2005 feat with the Swans as their team trounced the Sydney outfit in an incredibly one-sided affair in front of a record 100,024 crowd in the Melbourne Cricket Grounds.
STORIED CAREER: Zach Tuohy of the Cats in action during the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Pic: Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 08:04
John Fogarty

Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy have joined Tadhg Kennelly as the only Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership following Geelong Cats’ resounding 133 points to 52 Grand Final victory over Sydney Swans this morning.

The Kerry and Laois men emulated Kennelly’s 2005 feat with the Swans as their team trounced the Sydney outfit in an incredibly one-sided affair in front of a record 100,024 crowd in the Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

The writing was on the wall for the Swans from the first quarter when the Cats blitzed them, registering six overs and five behinds (41 points) to their opponents’ one over (six points).

The Swans improved at the start of the second quarter but normal service resumed midway through the period and Geelong led 62-26 at half-time.

YOUNG GUN: James Rowbottom of the Swans is tackled by Mark O'Connor of the Cats during the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Pic: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong showed no let-up in the third “championship” quarter where the win was confirmed as they hit the New South Wales team for 39 points to pass the 100 mark and conceded just one point.

With the contest over, the Swans were playing for pride in the final quarter and the Cats were using their leading players sparingly but still managed to win the quarter, 32-25.

In what was Tuohy’s 250th appearance in a storied AFL career and O’Connor starting as a late replacement for injured Max Holmes, the pair made up for their previous final appearance in 2020 when they lost to Richmond.

