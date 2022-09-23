Katie O’Brien seals Para gold at World Rowing Championships

Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde made it through to the double sculls final. 
GOLDEN GIRL: Katie O'Brien of Ireland with her gold medal after winning the PR2 Women's Single Sculls final A during day 6 of the World Rowing Championships 2022 at Račice in Czech Republic. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 14:27

Katie O'Brien stormed to victory in the final of the PR2 single sculls at the World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic today.

O'Brien led all the way at the Labe Arena in Racice, coming home in nine minutes 25.23 seconds.

Australia's Kathryn Ross was 10 seconds behind in second with Ukraine's Anna Aisanova third. 

The Galway athlete will go again in the Para mixed double final with Steven McGowen next week.

Sanita Puspure and Zoe Hyde made it to Sunday’s final of the double sculls, meanwhile.

The Irish duo  took second place in their race behind the Dutch pairing.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy aim to defend their lightweight double sculls title tomorrow while women’s four Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh are out, as well as women’s lightweight double Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey.
