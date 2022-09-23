Keith Cronin hoping for slice of luck on return to happy hunting ground in Yorkshire

“It’s quite simple really, we need to win,” declared four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin in advance of this evening’s Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, the penultimate round of the BRC that begins with a 18-kilometre stage under the cover of darkness in the Dalby forests.

The Ballylickey driver has to finish ahead of title rival and current leader Welsh ace Osian Pryce, who like Cronin, steers a VW Polo GTi R5. If Pryce wins, he takes the title for the first time.

However, Cronin, who will be co-driven by Killarney’s Mikie Galvin, has faced this predicament in previous occasions and Yorkshire has proved a happy hunting ground. Indeed, it was the scene of his inaugural BRC victory in 2009.

“That year, I needed things to work out for me and they did, either way you need a bit of luck, I had some luck those years and maybe I will get more this weekend.”

Cronin was in control of his own destiny during the opening stages of the last round (Rali Ceredigion) and seemed set to take that much needed third win of the season. However, his VW Polo GTi R5 was vaulted into a roll and instant retirement after clipping a bale.

He is ready to bounce back. “I like Yorkshire and they are stages that I have done well in the past, mind you I didn’t have to push on them since I won the championship there in 2009, the other years I just had to get through to the finish, but yes, I like them.”

He is also wise enough on the vagaries of the territory.

“Like all the rounds this year, one overshoot or a puncture can be costly as the mileage isn’t that long and you don’t have time to claw it (time lost) back.”

Cronin will be hoping that Londoner Ruari Bell (Skoda Fabia R5) will split him from Pryce, a situation that prevailed in the Grampian Rally during the final stage only for Bell to drop time with an off-road excursion that allowed Pryce secure second. There are five stages on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Garda Síochána Motor Club’s Baltinglass Rally returns on Sunday with most recent winner (2018) Kilkenny’s Enda O'Brien (Ford Escort) heading the 130 car entry. Ryan Loughran, Gary Kiernan, Damian Toner and Chris O’Callaghan, all in similar Escorts are expected to challenge. Cahir’s Pat O'Connell (Mitsubishi EvoX) could be a threat if the weather is inclement. This year’s Irish Tarmac and National champion Josh Moffett will drive a Toyota Starlet.

The Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship draws to a conclusion in Mondello Park with Dubliner Thomas O’Grady (Yamaha R1) holding a three point lead over Wicklow’s Derek Sheils (BMW). Cavan’s Alan Kenny and Kerry’s Emmett O’Grady are also vying for the Superbike title.

Belfast’s Charlie Eastwood has been confirmed as simulator driver for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. Currently, he leads the LMP2 class in the ultra- competitive European Le Mans Series (ELMS) where he is a member of Team Turkey competing in the Pro-Am category.