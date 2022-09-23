O’Connor on standby for AFL Grand Final start as Cats sweat over Holmes

Geelong are sweating on a matchday fitness test over wingman Max Holmes to see whether he will play in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Cats are still deliberating whether Holmes had done enough during the week to prove his fitness on his injured hamstring or whether he would be a late withdrawal on Saturday morning.

However, at the coaches pre-match press conference, Cats head coach Chris Scott revealed that Kerry man Mark O’Connor would likely come into the team if Holmes was ruled out.

“Probably. Yeah, probably,” Scott said.

"There are three guys over the last couple of weeks in our squad that have been desperately unlucky. Mark is one of them, Sam (Menegola) and Brandan (Parfitt) are the others. There's another group of players beyond them.”

Holmes was pictured at the Captain’s run on Friday by Australian media in his tracksuit talking to club physios, while his teammates were training on the hallowed MCG turf. But, he had completed a secret fitness test in Geelong’s base at GMHBA stadium before the hour’s drive to Melbourne.

When questioned by Channel 7 News on whether he was given the green light, Holmes said “it is now up to the coaches (to decide).” Laois man Zach Tuohy was also questioned about Holmes' injury by Australian media at the Grand Final parade day on whether he would move out to the wing if Holmes was ruled out.

“I tend not to find out where I am playing until ten minutes into the game, so that is much less than two days out! But it probably won’t change my role.”

O’Connor and Tuohy were both on the losing Geelong Cats team when beaten by Richmond in the 2020 final held in Brisbane. They are both trying to emulate Tadhg Kennelly, the only Irish man to win an AFL Premiership medal when the Swans beat West Coast Eagles in one of the all-time great finals in 2005.

The 2022 AFL Grand Final is back at the MCG for the first time since 2019 and will be the first meeting of the two clubs in a final since 1897. First bounce of the 2022 edition is at 5:30am irish time on Saturday morning.