Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy ease into World Championship final 

Reigning World Champions and Olympic Champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan have qualified for yet another World Championship final.
They held off a challenge from Switzerland to win the second semifinal of the LM2x, while Ukraine took the third qualifying place.
The Czech team saw off the challenge of the Italians and the French to take top spot in the first semi-final.
This morning's results set the Skibbereen duo up for a final where they will go up against the Czech Republic, Italy and France, as well as the Swiss and Ukraine.
The decider takes place at 1.23pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Irish women's four of Aifric Keogh, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh finished in second-place in their semi-final this morning, finishing just behind Great Britain. Their final will take place on Saturday.