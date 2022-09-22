Zach Tuohy confirmed to start 250th game in AFL Grand Final

Zach Touhy is confirmed starter on the Geelong team for Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans.

The Laois man will be playing his 250th AFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of over 100,000. The 32 year old is 14 appearances short of the great Jim Stynes (264).

Mark O’Connor is named as one of the four emergencies ahead of the game. The Kerryman still could play though as a medical substitute but will need to be selected one hour before the game.

Colin O’Riordan will be watching his Sydney Swans team mates from the stands. The Tipperary was forced to retire in August due to an on-going hip injury.

First bounce at the MCG is 5:30am on Saturday morning Meanwhile, Megan Ryan will make her AFLW debut tomorrow for Essendon as they take on Collingwood at the AIA Centre.

The Tipperary woman, who signed on the eve of the current season in August, was brought into the Bombers squad as an injury replacement for Jorja Borg after she suffered a season ending foot injury.

https://twitter.com/essendonfcw/status/1572860571716059137?s=20&t=jaEaS3m9byW4LFzKMECW7w The former Tipperary camogie star was playing Australian Football with North Adelaide in the SANFL before signing for the new AFLW side in their inaugural side.

The Collingwood side will see Sarah Rowe start in midfield but will be without Aishling Sheridan who is out with a knee injury.

Sinead Goldrick will make her long awaited return to the Melbourne Demons team after a five-week stint on the sidelines.

The Dubliner has missed the opening four rounds due to a MCL injury but she returns to the starting 16 for tomorrow’s game against Carlton.

Aine McDonagh retains her starting place for Hawthorn as she will start from the Interchange bench for their game against the Sydney Swans.

McDonagh’s teammate Aileen Gilroy will also start in the Hawks side at centre half-back.

Vikki Wall will be looking to keep up her good vein of form as her North Melbourne side take on the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

The Meath woman will be starting centre forward, while her teammate Erika O’Shea will start on the Interchange bench.