Zach Tuohy confirmed to start 250th game in AFL Grand Final

Mark O’Connor is named as one of the four emergencies ahead of the game. The Kerryman still could play though as a medical substitute but will need to be selected one hour before the game.
Zach Tuohy confirmed to start 250th game in AFL Grand Final

LANDMARK: Zach Tuohy of the Cats poses for a photo after a Geelong Cats AFL training session at GMHBA Stadium. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 10:18
Patrick Mulcahy

Zach Touhy is confirmed starter on the Geelong team for Saturday’s AFL Grand Final against Sydney Swans.

The Laois man will be playing his 250th AFL game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of over 100,000. The 32 year old is 14 appearances short of the great Jim Stynes (264).

Mark O’Connor is named as one of the four emergencies ahead of the game. The Kerryman still could play though as a medical substitute but will need to be selected one hour before the game.

Colin O’Riordan will be watching his Sydney Swans team mates from the stands. The Tipperary was forced to retire in August due to an on-going hip injury.

First bounce at the MCG is 5:30am on Saturday morning Meanwhile, Megan Ryan will make her AFLW debut tomorrow for Essendon as they take on Collingwood at the AIA Centre.

The Tipperary woman, who signed on the eve of the current season in August, was brought into the Bombers squad as an injury replacement for Jorja Borg after she suffered a season ending foot injury.

https://twitter.com/essendonfcw/status/1572860571716059137?s=20&t=jaEaS3m9byW4LFzKMECW7w The former Tipperary camogie star was playing Australian Football with North Adelaide in the SANFL before signing for the new AFLW side in their inaugural side.

The Collingwood side will see Sarah Rowe start in midfield but will be without Aishling Sheridan who is out with a knee injury.

Sinead Goldrick will make her long awaited return to the Melbourne Demons team after a five-week stint on the sidelines.

The Dubliner has missed the opening four rounds due to a MCL injury but she returns to the starting 16 for tomorrow’s game against Carlton.

Aine McDonagh retains her starting place for Hawthorn as she will start from the Interchange bench for their game against the Sydney Swans.

McDonagh’s teammate Aileen Gilroy will also start in the Hawks side at centre half-back.

Vikki Wall will be looking to keep up her good vein of form as her North Melbourne side take on the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

The Meath woman will be starting centre forward, while her teammate Erika O’Shea will start on the Interchange bench.

More in this section

AFLW Rd 10 - Collingwood v Richmond Aishling Sheridan out with knee injury as Irish players return to AFLW
Ireland one game away from T20 World Cup after win over Scotland Ireland one game away from T20 World Cup after win over Scotland
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Undisputed Lightweight Championship Fight Katie Taylor to headline a card at Wembley Arena on October 29
<p>Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. Pic: by Christian Petersen/Getty Images</p>

Owner Sarver to sell Suns and Mercury after racism and misogyny allegations

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s