Ireland one game away from T20 World Cup after win over Scotland

Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast produced heroic batting performances to inspire Ireland to a 19-run victory over Scotland and one game away from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup
Ireland one game away from T20 World Cup after win over Scotland

PARTNERSHIP: Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast produced heroic batting performances for Ireland. Pic: Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 16:44
Cian Locke

Under intensively hot conditions, Ireland’s Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast produced heroic batting performances to inspire Ireland Women to a 19-run victory over Scotland and ensuring a semi-finals berth at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier today.

Both players scored rapid-fire half-centuries in a dominant batting performance by the Irish top-order in temperatures tipping mid-40s celsius. Ireland’s bowlers then followed up the batting display with a professional performance, with Jane Maguire (2-19) and Cara Murray (2-27) excelling, while Arlene Kelly (1-19) looked dangerous with her in-swingers.

In a game that Eimear Richardson was presented with her 100th international cap, Ireland captain Laura Delany won the toss elected to bat first. Lewis looked composed from the beginning - hitting three boundaries in the first over - as Ireland started with intent However, Amy Hunter (3) fell early on, skying one to mid-on, to leave Ireland on 35-1 in the fifth over.

Prendergast entered the fray and found her rhythm quickly, and was dove-tailing quite nicely with Lewis, scoring at roughly a run a ball. As the partnership grew, Lewis was playing with effortless freedom and brought up her fifty off 28 balls with a boundary in the 10th over.

The 62-run partnership was broken in the 12th over when Lewis (66) was trapped lbw, but Delany continued the flow of runs as Ireland moved on to 121-2 after 15 overs.

The extreme heat was causing difficulty for Prendergast, who was visibly struggling. However, she dug deep and hit three boundaries in the 18th over to push Ireland over the 140 mark. She went on to score 55* from 46 balls in an exceptional knock. Delany (29) was selflessly run out late on looking for an extra run, and Ireland finished on 164-3 – their fifth-highest total in T20I cricket.

Maguire struck early with two wickets inside the powerplay - Saskia Horley (7) and Ailsa Lister (16) with the latter falling to a sensational diving catch by Prendergast at mid-wicket.

The Bryce sisters, Kathryn and Sarah, stabilised the innings but when Kathryn fell for 18, the Scots were 53-3 in the 8th over.

A dangerous 44-run partnership between Sarah Bryce and Lorna Jack was ended by Kelly, before Sarah Bryce (49) hit straight to Prendergast at extra cover. Scotland’s lower-order tried valiantly, but they ultimately fell 19 runs short of their target.

Ireland now plays a semi-final on Friday (opponent not yet confirmed), the winner of which qualifies for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

MATCH SUMMARY 

Ireland v Scotland, T20 World Cup Qualifier, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi, 21 September 2022 

Ireland 164-3 (20 overs; G Lewis 66, O Prendergast 55*; K Bryce 1-27)

Scotland 145-7 (20 overs; S Bryce 49, A Aitken-Drummond 23; J Maguire 2-19) 

Ireland won by 19 runs

More in this section

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Undisputed Lightweight Championship Fight Katie Taylor to headline a card at Wembley Arena on October 29
Laver Cup 2022 - Preview Day - 02 Arena Roger Federer eyes fitting farewell alongside Rafael Nadal
Tokyo 2020 Olympics File Photo IOC questions veracity of corruption claims from ‘persona non grata’ ex-official
<p>RELIEF: Aishling Sheridan of Collingwood marks the ball during the round 10 AFLW match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Richmond Tigers at Victoria Park. Pic: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images</p>

Aishling Sheridan out with knee injury as Irish players return to AFLW

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.319 s