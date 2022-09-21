Aishling Sheridan out with knee injury as Irish players return to AFLW

Aishling Sheridan could be out for up to a month with a knee injury, after initial concerns it would be season-ending news.

Collingwood confirmed the more positive news this morning after fearing the worst for the Cavan woman following a heavy tackle in the second quarter in the Pies 21-16 loss to the Adelaide Crows on Sunday.

Sheridan was pictured on her own Instagram page in a knee brace but very much in good spirits.

In the same game, Adelaide’s Niamh Kelly had provided plenty of spark after being recalled to the side, but dislocated her shoulder in the third term following a goal-saving smother. She is now ruled out of the reigning Premiers for 1-3 weeks, depending on her rehab.

Meanwhile her sister Grace, who also left the West Coast Eagles during the summer, is managing an Achilles flare-up at St. Kilda meaning her club debut remains on ice for the next few weeks.

While Saints defender, Clara Fitzpatrick has returned to Australia after taking a week’s Personal Leave to travel home to Ireland for a close friend’s wedding over the past weekend.

Back at the Crows, Ailish Considine is back off the injury list after the hamstring injury she picked up in last August has cleared and could be in line for a hit out against the GWS Giants on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sinead Goldrick faces a fitness test ahead of Melbourne’s clash with Carlton in round five.

The Dubliner has been ruled out over the past few weeks due to a MCL injury in her knee but AFLW High Performance Manager Sam Batterton said Goldrick, who sustained a knee injury in the lead up to Round 1, would look to be available for Friday’s match at Ikon Park.

“Goldie has progressed well this week in recovering from her MCL injury,” Batterton said.

“She will train this Thursday with the view to be available for selection.”

AFLW Round 5 Fixtures (all starts are Irish times)

Thursday, September 22

West Coast vs Fremantle, Optus Stadium (6:10am)

Geelong vs St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium (8:10am)

Friday, September 23

Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne, Swinburne Centre (3:40am)

Collingwood vs Essendon, AIA Centre (6:10am)

Sydney vs Hawthorn, Swinburne Centre (8:10am)

Carlton vs Melbourne, Ikon Park (10:30am)

Saturday, September 24

Richmond vs Brisbane, Swinburne Centre (2:10am)

Sunday, September 25

Gold Coast vs Port Adelaide, Bond University (4:10am)

Adelaide vs GWS, Unley Oval (6:10am)