Katie Taylor to headline a card at Wembley Arena on October 29

Katie Taylor will defend her Undisputed Lightweight World title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday October 29, live on DAZN.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) further cemented her status as the greatest female fighter on the planet by edging out Amanda Serrano in an epic fight at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this year.

She retained her Undisputed Lightweight World title after a Fight of the Year contender with Puerto Rico’s Serrano – the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history.

Argentina’s Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) is undefeated in all 19 of her professional contests since turning over in August 2013 and the 32-year-old from Buenos Aires is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian Super-Featherweight Champion, and is promoted by Argentine legend Marcos Maidana.

On the undercard, Chatteris’ European Featherweight Champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) puts his title on the line for the first time against Spain’s two-weight World Champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) in a fight that also doubles up as an Eliminator for the IBF World title held by Josh Warrington.

Emerging Belfast Super-Welterweight star Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) fights on his second Taylor undercard as he defends his WBA International title against New York’s undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) in his third fight of 2022, while Irish Lightweight contender Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) fights under the Matchroom promotional banner for the first time, with his opponent to be announced soon.

Romford Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) brings ‘The Romford Bull Army’ to North-West London for a scheduled six-round clash with Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (5-2, 2 KOs) and there’s action for Takeley Light-Heavyweight prospect John Hedges (6-0, 2 KOs) and Luton Super-Welterweight Jordan Reynolds (3-0, 1 KO).

Katie Taylor said: “It's hard to believe it's been almost six years since I made by pro debut there so it's great to go back now and headline.

“It's been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I'm excited about what's still to come.”

Carabajal said: “I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie.

“The hard work has paid off. I'm not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts with come back to Argentina with me!”

Carabajal's promoter Marcos Maidana said: “We will travel to London with our undefeated warrior and we will shock the boxing world.

“Katie Taylor will be amazed. This will be Chino Maidana Promotions and my co-promotion partner Legacy Boxing second World championship this year, it will be a huge success for us as a new company.”

Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to see Katie back in action following her epic victory over Amanda in a historic night in New York.

“Katie is one of the superstars of boxing and more than that a pioneer for women’s sport, and it’s great to have her return to the arena that she made her debut in 2016. It’s always an honour to stage Katie’s fights and I have no doubt that after her fight of the year with Amanda in April, a new wave of fans will pack the Wembley Arena to see this icon perform against the tough, hungry and unbeaten Argentine.

“We have a great card in support of the main event, Jordan mixes it with the always dangerous Spanish legend Kiko, Caoimhin continues his march to major titles, Gary fights for the first time with Matchroom, Johnny brings his Bosh Army of brilliant fans back to Wembley and unbeaten talents John and Jordan take their next steps in their fledgling careers. It’s going to be a fantastic night in the capital.”

Joseph Markowski, CEO of North America at DAZN, said: “One of boxing’s biggest stars Katie Taylor continues to cement her unrivaled legacy, and this next fight against an undefeated and determined opponent is sure to be yet another thrilling moment in her illustrious career.

“We look forward to broadcasting this event worldwide on DAZN as part of a year-end schedule that’s only going to get even more stacked from here.”