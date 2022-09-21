O'Donovan and McCarthy comfortably through to world semi-final

The Olympic and world champions never looked troubled in Racice this morning
O'Donovan and McCarthy comfortably through to world semi-final

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the World Championship quarter-final Photo: @WorldRowing

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 10:32

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy eased through to the semi-finals of the lightweight men's double at the World Championships in Racice, Czech Republic this morning.

The Olympic and world champions never looked troubled in their quarter-final race. After a conservative opening 500 they powered away, finishing with clear water ahead of the French and Spanish boats. The top three boats progress, with the USA boat finishing fourth.

The Skibbereen duo now move on to Thursday's semi-final.

More to follow.

 

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
