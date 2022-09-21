Ballincurrig prepares to crown new King and Queen of the Road

The 37th King and Queen of the Roads at Ballincurrig next weekend brings together the champions of Ireland, Netherlands and Germany in an end of season series, opening Friday morning and continuing through Sunday.

Saturday’s Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads semi-final is a chance for Michael Bohane to re-state his credentials. In 2022 he was such an impressive winner of the Munster championship. He looked set to be All-Ireland champion too till a huge bowl a the mid-point tilted the final for Thomas Mackle.

He faces David Murphy and Germany’s Ralf Look. Murphy is coming in under the radar, but he did the same last year and went on to knock out the two previous holders Gary Daly and Thomas Mackle on his way to his fifth crown. His preparations this year are even more subdued, so could he sustain two high intensity challenges in 24 hours?

Ralf Look reached the final in 2016, he looked sensational for three-quarters of this years’ European championships. There is no question about his ability or his temperament, he just needs to eliminate unforced errors. Doing that back-to-back is an additional ask, but this could be the year when the stars align.

James O’Donovan is itching for a crack at All-Ireland champion Thomas Mackle in the second semi-final. O’Donovan was highly impressive in his three outings in the Mick Barry Cup, which secured his qualification. Mackle is a specialist in this event, the only player to win four-in-a-row. He looked hesitant in the first half of the All-Ireland final, but once he found his rhythm he was the Mackle of a few years ago. He has maintained that form and hunger since.

Dutch champion Bas Senger, will be competing on the road for the first time. One mistake in this company and there will be no way back. He has the talent, but lacks experience of Ballincurrig.

Could the Kingston’s Homes Queen of the Roads turn into an all-Dutch final? Reigning Queen Silke Tulk will be hard to contain in the opening score of the weekend against Denise Murphy and Maria Nagle. Murphy is like a new player. She was sensational in the All-Ireland intermediate final, showing the class and aggression that won her a youth world title in 2005. Maria Nagle has serious credentials too. She gave a stunning exhibition in 2016 when she won the European youth gold medal.

Lindsay Leussink gave the performance of her life when she won the European gold medal earlier this year. She has experience of playing at Ballincurrig and is guaranteed to have been in preparation mode for months.

She is faced by Hannah Sexton who was sensational over the course when winning the Munster title and was twice a winner of the Youth Triple Crown, so she knows what’s needed here. Germany’s Martina Goldenstein would need to go up a few gears from last year if she is to come out on top in this one.

Tim Young beat Paul Buckley and Donal O’Riordan beat Andrew O’Callaghan to set up an all Bantry Munster final of the Jim O’Driscoll Cup on Friday. The winner will play Ethan Rafferty in the overall final on Sunday. European and All-Ireland u18 champion Rachel Kingston and Paddy O’Donnell look a formidable Irish team for the Proto-Mark Technologies triple crown against Tim Hendriks and Britt Rolink (Netherlands) and Aaron Heinen and Imke Hiljegerdes (Germany).

The All-Ireland Junior B final repeat between Aaron Hughes and Denis O’Sullivan in the Charlie McCarthy Cup will attract a lot of attention. Other highlights are the Dairypower Double involving Ulster’s newest All-Ireland champions, Brendan Rafferty and Frank Oliver, against David Hegarty and Paul O’Brien and the BH Tree Services Euro Challenge between Dutch under-18 champion Sophie Koebrugge and Ulster champion Caoimhe Rafferty.

Michael Bohane had the perfect preparation for his shot at King of the Roads when he beat Patrick Flood on Sunday at Bantry. Gary Daly beat Séamus Sexton in the second score there. Denise Murphy beat Maria Nagle in the Gretta Cormican Cup final at Castletownkenneigh, which will be reprised in the company of Silke Tulk on Friday. Emma Hurley beat Chloë Hubbard in the Munster u14 final at Castletownkenneigh.