Rowing recap: Lydia Heaphy qualifies for semi-final 

Skibbereen Rower Lydia Heaphy has qualified for the A/B Semi in the Lightweight Women's Scull at the World Rowing Championships, while Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan face the Repechage in the PR2 Mixed Double.

Heaphy (Skibbereen RC) qualified for the semi-final in the Repechage for the Lightweight Women's Scull, having narrowly missed out on the direct progression to the A/B Semi in her heat, finishing with the fourth fastest time out of all of the heats.