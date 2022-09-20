Rowing recap: Lydia Heaphy qualifies for semi-final 

With a second-place finish on Wednesday, Heaphy is into the A/B Semi that will take place on Thursday morning
MARCHING ON: Ireland’s Lydia Heaphy on her way to qualifying for the A/B semi-final. Pic: ©INPHO/Detlev Seyb

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 17:29
Examiner Staff

Skibbereen Rower Lydia Heaphy has qualified for the A/B Semi in the Lightweight Women's Scull at the World Rowing Championships, while Katie O'Brien and Steven McGowan face the Repechage in the PR2 Mixed Double.

Heaphy (Skibbereen RC) qualified for the semi-final in the Repechage for the Lightweight Women's Scull, having narrowly missed out on the direct progression to the A/B Semi in her heat, finishing with the fourth fastest time out of all of the heats. 

With a second place finish on Wednesday she is into the A/B Semi that will take place on Thursday morning.

The PR2 Mixed Double of O'Brien and McGowan, both Galway RC athletes missed out on qualifying at the first attempt. 

The top two crews get positions in the A Final, and the remaining crews will get another chance in the repechage on Thursday. The crew from Ireland just missed out, placing third in the heat behind Ukraine and the Netherlands.

Ireland Results 

  • PR2 Mix2x Heat 3rd -> Repechage 
  • LW1x Rep 2nd -> A/B Semi 

Wednesday Schedule (IST) 

  • M1x Quarterfinal - 9:14am LM1x Quarterfinal - 9:49am 
  • LM2x Quarterfinal - 10:18am M2x Quarterfinal - 10:53am

