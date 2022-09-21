All sports, not just racing, deserve betting tax funds - Federation chief says

The CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport (FIS) has insisted it is not trying to create a “them and us situation” by seeking a portion of betting tax which funds the horse and greyhound racing sector.

Currently all duty from the gambling industry goes to Horse Racing Ireland and Greyhound Racing Ireland which are not members of the FIS.

In a pre-budget presentation which has been presented to the Ministers of Finance and Sport, the Federation is seeking 2.25 per cent of all annual betting duty “to establish a support and education body for those most affected by gambling addiction”.

Under the latest figures, this would equate to €2million from the €89m duty raised and delivered to the racing industries for 2021.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, CEO of the FIS Mary O’Connor said she isn’t interested in making money at the expense of HRI and GRI, but said the issue needs to be addressed in next week’s budget.

“What we’re trying to do is to be innovative and say, ‘This is the proportion of the funding that we want and this is where we can find it',” said O’Connor.

“There’s a consistent revenue stream year-on-year in terms of the betting duty, it was raised from 1 to 2 pc in the last number of years, which was €89m raised in 2021.

“We’re looking for a portion of that tax to tackle gambling addiction.”

Currently there aren’t any publicly funded programmes to assist with betting addiction like there are for alcohol and drug dependence.

“We feel now is the time, as we have a shadow pandemic in this country around gambling addiction and it doesn’t end well for those who don’t receive help,” added Mary O’Connor.

While HRI and GRI are not treated by Government as standard sporting federations, and are funded through the Department of Agriculture, the FIS believes the issue of betting tax revenues is one for the entire sporting sector.

“It’s not about trying to take money from them, it’s about a realisation that there’s a challenge in this country around problem gambling with an estimated 137,000 people who are struggling with gambling addiction, day-to-day.

“We need to address that on behalf of the whole sporting sector.

“People bet on a number of sports and not just horse racing and greyhound racing.

“There’s legacy stuff in terms of the funding, but it must be said in terms of horse racing and greyhound racing, there’s an industry behind those as well and it’s not a ‘them and us’ situation.”

FIS is also seeking a redirection of the Sugar Tax, which currently generates €33m to the exchequer, as well as reform of the insurance industry to reduce liability premiums to sporting bodies, organisations and clubs.

The most complex submissions to the Government by the Federation is an increase of core funding for sport and physical activities, as well as consideration to tax reforms to promote the health benefits of exercise.

The FIS has brought in A&L Goodbody to support its proposed new tax measures under its Sport Policy: Action 3:7 proposal programme.

The financial services firm, under the guidance of Head of Tax Paul Fahy, has outlined how sport contributes to the benefit of the Irish economy and to the overall health of the nation.

The firm has proposed a number of VAT and tax relief proposals for the sector, including the granting of charitable status for National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships.

Mary O’Connor said she remains optimistic that the FIS submissions will gain traction within Budget 2023 when it’s announced in the Dail next Tuesday.