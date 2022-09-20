Monaco to stay on Formula One calendar as 24 races confirmed for next year

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar after the sport’s governing body rubber-stamped a record 24 races for next year
Monaco to stay on Formula One calendar as 24 races confirmed for next year

STAYING PUT: The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 16:03
Philip Duncan

The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar after the sport’s governing body rubber-stamped a record 24 races for next year.

F1’s blue-ribbon event in Monte Carlo had been in some doubt, with the most recent race in May set to be the last unless a new deal between the Automobile Club de Monaco and the sport’s American owners Liberty Media could be agreed.

But the FIA has confirmed that the round in the principality will take its traditional slot in the final Sunday of May. The 2023 campaign is set to open in Bahrain on March 5 and close in Abu Dhabi on November 26 following the most races ever staged in a single season – two more than the record-equalling 22 this year.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the only new entry on the calendar, will be the penultimate round, on November 18 – one of three races in the United States next year – while F1 is set to return to China for the first time since 2019 with a round in Shanghai pencilled in for April 16.

However, there is still some doubt as to whether the race will go ahead amid the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 9, avoiding a clash with the men’s Wimbledon final (July 16) and the final round of golf’s Open Championship at Hoylake (July 23), while Qatar – which staged its first F1 race in 2021 – returns after a one-year absence.

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 9 (David Davies/PA)

“The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale, said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula One’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.”

More in this section

Savannah Marshall v Femke Hermans - Utilita Arena Savannah Marshall’s title fight with Claressa Shields rescheduled for October 15
Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup in Australia Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup in Australia
Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener Buffalo Bills roll Tennessee Titans 41-7 in home opener
calendarPlace: UK
<p>INVESTIGATION: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals. Pic: Harry How/Getty Images</p>

Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.299 s