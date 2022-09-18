Home comforts see O'Brien brothers seal National Forest Rally Championship title

Omagh brothers Patrick and Stephen O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) sealed the Motorsport Ireland National Forest Rally Championship in style with victory in their home event, the McKelvey Asbestos Bushwhacker Rally.

At the conclusion of the snappy 10-stage rally, they finished just 2.5 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta Rally2 of Down’s Cathan McCourt and his Cork co-driver Liam Moynihan. Tyrone’s Jason Mitchell (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and Donegal’s Paddy McCrudden were 16 seconds further behind in third.

Derry’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta Rally2) led after the opening stage where he benefitted from top seed O’Brien, whose progress through the stage swept the loose gravel off the forest road. Cathan McCourt was 1.5 seconds behind but endured a lurid moment when he ran wide on a lefthander an ended up a bank. O’Brien slotted into third - 2.3 seconds off the top and sportingly didn’t complain about his running position. Pre-event championship leader Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) was down in seventh spot, 7.7 seconds off the lead.

As Henry stretched his lead on S.S. 2, O’Brien nipped into second when McCourt lost time with the dust that lingered from Henry’s car and slipped to third - 4.3 seconds off the lead. However, he (McCourt) punched in a pair of fastest times on S.S. 3 and 4 and with a strong run on S.S. 5 he topped the timesheets at the halfway point - 4.4 seconds ahead of O’Brien.

Henry in third was 9.8 seconds behind and changed from Michelin to Pirelli tyres in a bid to halt his slump. Jason Mitchell was quickest on S.S. 5, a reverse of S.S. 4, to occupy fourth in a top six completed by Conor McCourt (Skoda Fabia R5) and Mark Donnelly (Ford Fiesta R5). Hone was seventh but Omagh’s Gareth Mimnagh put his Ford Fiesta R5 off the road on a square left in S.S. 4.

Rally leader McCourt lost time due to the dust on the sixth stage as O’Brien cut the deficit to 2.3 seconds, indeed, he followed with three best times on the following three stages to lead McCourt by 2.5 seconds prior to the final stage where both beat the bogey time - leaving the O’Brien siblings celebrate on the double. Mitchell displaced Henry to claim third with Donnelly and championship runner-up Hone completing the top six.

Meanwhile, Tralee’s Anthony O’Carroll (Kawasaki ZX 6R) outpaced the locals to take a narrow victory in the Twohig’s Hill Hillclimb in Clonakilty. On the second and final timed run he posted a winning time of 49.300 seconds, edging out former multi winner Bandon’s Derek Wilson (Kawasaki ZXR 750) by 0.239 of a second. Offaly’s Keelim Ryan (Kawasaki ZX6R), who led after the first run, was third on a time of 50.008 seconds.

Elsewhere, Naas racer James Roe Jr. along with team mates Sebastian Balthasar (Germany) and Riccardo Ponzio (Italy) finished sixth in the third round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship at Vallelunga. They campaigned a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo run by the Imperiale Racing team.

McKelvey Asbestos Bushwhacker Rally (Round 5, Motorsport Ireland National Forestry Championship) Omagh: 1. P. O'Brien/S. O'Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) 30m. 44.9s; 2. C. McCourt/L. Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+2.5s; 3. J. Mitchell/P. McCrudden (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+18.5s; 4. D. Henry/P. Robinson (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+30.8s; 5. M. Donnelly/S. O'Hanlon (Ford Fiesta R5)+48.8s; 6. J. Hone/L. Moore (Ford Fiesta R5)+51.6s;

7. C. McCourt/C. McKenna (Skoda Fabia R5)+53.2s; 8. J. Leonard/N. Burns (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 10.3s; 9. N. McCullagh/R. McCloskey (Ford Fiesta Rally2)1m. 25.5s; 10. M. Cairns/P. Ward (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 33.7s.

Twohig’s Hill Hillclimb, Clonakilty: 1. A. O’Carroll (Kawasaki ZX 6R) 49.300s; 2. D. Wilson (Kawasaki ZXR 750) 49.539s; K. Ryan (Kawasaki ZX6R) 50.008 s; 4. S. Tobin (Kawasaki ER650) 50.125s.