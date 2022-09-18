Supreme Canelo outclasses Golovkin to claim unanimous win and settle trilogy 

While the ringside judges’ cards were closer than expected – one scored it 116-112, while two had it 115-113 – the outcome was the correct one
At arm's length: Canelo Álvarez lands a punch against Gennady Golovkin during their super-middleweight title fight on Saturday night. Pic: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022
Canelo Álvarez cruised to a unanimous-decision win over Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship, delivering the definitive outcome their first two encounters failed to produce.

While the ringside judges’ cards were closer than expected – Dave Moretti scored it 116-112, while Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland each had it 115-113 – the outcome was the correct one. Álvarez dominated the Kazakh puncher known as Triple G for long stretches, making him look every bit of his age while defending his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles at 168lbs.

The pair had fought to a widely disputed split draw in 2017, which many thought Golovkin won. Álvarez won their rematch the following year, another nip-and-tuck contest where many believed Golovkin did no worse than a draw.

A third fight always felt inevitable, but the fighters waited another four years to make it happen. That proved problematic for Golokvin, who turned 40 this year and appeared a silhouette of the fighter who pushed Álvarez to the absolute limit in their first two meetings.

After the result was announced, Álvarez and Golovkin embraced in the center of the ring and shared a moment together. “Thank you so much my friend,” Álvarez says in English. “Thank you forever. We gave the fans three good fights.”

