Supreme Canelo outclasses Golovkin to claim unanimous win and settle trilogy 

Canelo Álvarez cruised to a unanimous-decision win over Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship, delivering the definitive outcome their first two encounters failed to produce.

While the ringside judges’ cards were closer than expected – Dave Moretti scored it 116-112, while Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland each had it 115-113 – the outcome was the correct one. Álvarez dominated the Kazakh puncher known as Triple G for long stretches, making him look every bit of his age while defending his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles at 168lbs.