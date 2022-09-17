Sydney defy thrilling Collingwood comeback to win through to AFL grand final

Sydney will meet Geelong in the 2022 AFL grand final, after the Swans held off a courageous Collingwood comeback by one point to win a thrilling preliminary final 14.11.95 to 14.10.94 before an ecstatic 45,608 fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Having waited 72 years for their iconic 2005 premiership, the Swans will now look for their second AFL flag in a decade as they prepare to take on the Mark O'Connor and Zach Tuohy's Cats, who purred into the decider with a 71-point obliteration of Brisbane at the MCG on Friday.