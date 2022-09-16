Kerry's Mark O'Connor qualifies for AFL Grand Final with Geelong

Mark O’Connor has taken a big step to becoming only the second Kerryman to claim an AFL Premiership medal after his and Laois’ Zach Tuohy’s Geelong Cats earned a place in next weekend’s Grand Final.

In what is the club’s sixth final in 16 years, the Cats will face Collingwood or Sydney Swans after a comprehensive 120-49 victory over Brisbane Lions in the Melbourne Cricket Grounds on Friday.

AFL veteran Tuohy, 32, will make his 250th AFL appearance in the final on September 24, while O’Connor is also in line to feature having come on as an injury substitute in the third quarter of the win over the Lions.

Dingle’s O’Connor, who could feature for his GAA club in the latter stages of the Kerry SFC should they advance in the competition, signed a new contract with the Cats this summer, which will extend his time at the Victorian club up to the end of the 2024 season.

He will look to emulate Tadhg Kennelly who claimed an AFL medal in the Swans in 2005 before returning to claim a Celtic Cross with Kerry four years later.

The Listowel Emmets man remains the only Irishman to win an AFL Premiership, Tuohy and O’Connor having been on the losing Geelong side when they were beaten by Richmond in the 2020 decider. Kennelly was also on a runners-up Swan team in 2006.

Kennelly’s fellow Listowel man Sean Wight and Dubliner Jim Stynes, both who have since passed away, were on the Melbourne side that were defeated by Hawthorn in the 1989 Grand Final.

Should he feature in the final, 25-year-old O’Connor will make his 88th AFL appearance. Tuohy, who is out on contract after the game, has been tipped to remain on with Geelong who he joined from the 2017 season after seven years with Carlton.