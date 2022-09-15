Galway's Aine McDonagh in line to make AFLW debut for Hawthorn

Galway woman Aine McDonagh will make her AFLW debut on Saturday afternoon at Box Hill City Oval when Hawthorn faces the Western Bulldogs.

McDonagh, from Moycullen, impressed in Hawthorn’s pre-season practice match against West Coast Eagles before injuring her ribs in the second half of that game, delaying her debut.

The 24-year-old now gets her chance on Saturday, where she will line up alongside fellow Irish compatriot Aileen Gilroy.

When your Mum tells you you're making your AFLW debut. 😍 pic.twitter.com/INDCftedxo — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) September 15, 2022

Hawthorn AFLW Senior Coach Bec Goddard said McDonagh had come a long way since she first started training.

“Aine has made significant progress in her short AFLW journey,” Goddard said.

“Faced with an unfortunate setback in pre-season, she worked hard to earn her spot in the team.

“Her inclusion means we have now rewarded 16 players with an AFLW debut in our first season, which speaks to the work ethic of our playing group as well as its willingness to learn and develop.

“I can’t wait to see Aine run out against the Bulldogs on Saturday, especially with ‘Gilly’ by her side!”

It was confirmed that Cora Staunton played last weekend’s inaugural Sydney Derby with a fractured nose in their 65-18 win over their city rivals, Sydney Swans.

The Mayo woman, who kicked two goals in last weeks win at the SCG, went for surgery on Monday but is expected to be cleared to play for this weekend’s game against the West Coast Eagles.

Meanwhile, Sinead Goldrick will not make a return to the Melbourne Demons side this week after picking up a further knock in training.

The Dublin woman picked up a knee injury in training and will be forced to sit out a further 1-2 weeks.

But the Demon’s AFLW High Performance Manager Sam Batterton said she is continuing her rehab program and is ticking off boxes week on week.

“Goldie has progressed well, especially over the last two sessions in recovering from her MCL injury,” Batterton said.

“She has completed some training with the main group and will build change of direction volume and skills with contact before being available for selection.”

St Kilda defender Clara Fitzpatrick will miss their Round 4 clash against the Gold Coast Suns this weekend.

The Down woman is away from the panel this week due to personal reasons but is expected to make a welcome return for the Saint’s Round 5 clash against Geelong Cats.

While her Saints team mate, Grace Kelly, is forced to sit out a further fortnight due to an Achilles injury.

Friday sees the start of Round 4 with Geelong taking on the North Melbourne Kangaroos in the University of Tasmania Stadium (8am Irish time) and the Irish duo with the Kangaroos have more prominent roles for the game.

Vikki Wall, who scored her first AFLW goal last weekend, will start centre forward while Cork woman Erika O’Shea starts in the full back line.