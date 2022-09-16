Motorsport Ireland Forest Rally Championship concludes this weekend

The Motorsport Ireland Forest Rally Championship comes to a premature conclusion on Saturday on the Bushwhacker Rally in Omagh following the cancellation of the Tour of Sperrins that was meant to be the sixth and final event.

Instead, the series will now be determined by the best four scores from five events leaving current leader Claudy’s Jordan Hone (Ford Fiesta R5) and Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien (Skoda Fabia R5) battle for the Dr. Jackson Memorial Trophy. O’Brien has taken maximum points from the last three rounds and only requires a top seven championship finish to take the title.

He said, “It’s my home rally and I’m first on the road, so there will be loose gravel. I will manage it to the service (after five of the ten stages) and take it from there. I will need to keep a rhythm and not make any mistakes, I will definitely push on the first stage.”

Consistency has been the hallmark of Hone’s performances, he leads by ten points that could still prove key - should O’Brien falter. As ever, it’s a cracking entry and with many of the top ten registered for the series, it could have implications for the championship’s two protagonists. The in-form Desi Henry, outgoing champion Cathan McCourt, Jason Mitchell and Mark Donnelly, all in Ford Fiesta Rally2’s and Conor McCourt (Skoda Fabia R5) will have designs on event victory.

Newly crowned British Junior Rally champion Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (23) is the first nomination for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award. His outings for the period January to May were those considered for his nomination where he campaigned a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in the opening rounds of the Irish Tarmac series and the BRC and an outing in his father’s (Donagh) VW Polo GTiR5 in the Mayo Rally.

Why it’s taken over three months to decide is a concern, another driver will be nominated from the period June-October. Both will join winners of various championships and a wildcard nominee for the final selection.

Multiple winner Bandon’s Derek Wilson (Kawasaki ER650) is amongst the capacity entry for Sunday’s Twohig’s Hill Hillclimb in Clonakilty. Winner of the first event (1997) Wilson is also the reigning champion and will face competition from fellow Cork riders Stephen Tobin and Ted Brady, also on Kawasaki’s.

Naas racer James Roe Jr. faces a new challenge on Sunday when he competes in the third round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship at Vallelunga. Teaming up with the Imperiale Racing outfit, the Indy Lights driver takes to the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo alongside Sebastian Balthasar (Germany) and Riccardo Ponzio (Italy).