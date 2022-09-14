Katie Taylor to make October return to ring at Wembley Arena 

Katie Taylor will make her return to the ring next month in London, going back to where her professional career began with a headline date at the Wembley Arena on October 29th.

The Bray boxer will defend her undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight world titles in the English capital after promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed her next date without naming an opponent.

Taylor, 21-0 with six knockouts as a pro, is coming off the greatest win of her fighting life after she claimed a stunning split decision triumph over Amanda Serrano on a historic night in New York, the April 30th bout billed as the biggest women's fight of all time.

While a Serrano rematch in Dublin was immediately pointed to as the next date in Taylor's diary, that has faded into the distance in all-too familiar fashion, the Olympic hero yet to fight on Irish soil as a professional. Taylor's native fans will again be disappointed as another year passes without her starring on home turf.

Former UFC superstars Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg have meanwhile been mooted as marquee opponents for Taylor but while Hearn opened the door to those possibilities for an end-of-year or early 2023 bout, it appears Taylor will likely face a lesser-known opponent in her first London fight since 2018.

"We're going to make an announcement Friday I think...but October 29th Katie Taylor will make her return," Hearn told Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour on Wednesday. "Watch this space. She has a number of mandatories to take care of.

"We're also going to keep a keen eye on Crissy Cyborg who I believe has got a boxing debut coming up. [Katie] won't be fighting her on October 29th but that could be one for the end of the year or maybe [new year]. We're still talking the Amanda Serrano rematch. But the legend shall return October 29th in London. At Wembley Arena. She'll be headlining back where she debuted at Wembley Arena."