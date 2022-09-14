Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match

The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported 'retirement' from the sport was 'more of an evolution of Serena' and it was time for her to explore her other passions
Serena Williams says she will ‘not be relaxing’ after playing final match

NEW CHAPTER: Serena Williams. Pic: John Minchillo/AP

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 09:14
Mike Bedigan

Serena Williams says she “will not be relaxing” after playing what is likely to be her final competitive tennis match, and can now find time for “things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years”.

The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported “retirement” from the sport was “more of an evolution of Serena” and it was time for her to explore her other passions.

The multi-grand slam winner bowed out of the third-round of the US Open tournament earlier this month after losing in three sets to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Speaking about her tennis career on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she said: “I think retirement is something that is super earned and that people work really hard for.

“I feel like I’m at an age where I definitely have a lot more to give and there’s a lot more that I want to do so I’m not going to be relaxing, there’s so much more for me.

“I feel like it’s more of an evolution of Serena.”

She added: “There’s so many things that I’ve been wanting to do for so many years and I’ve had such a passion for tennis for so long that I’ve never done them.

“Now it’s time for me to start to enjoy those things.”

Teased by Fallon about a possible return to her sport, similar to that of NFL legend Tom Brady, she responded: “Tom Brady started an amazing trend. That’s what I want to say.”

More in this section

WNBA Finals - Game Two Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver banned for one year and fined $10m for misconduct
Andrée Michelsson, De’Ondre Jackson, John Dowling and Darragh O'Hanlon 12/9/2022 New star Michelsson aiming to keep Tralee at the top
Denis O’Sullivan clinches All-Ireland final ticket All-Ireland champ Kelly Mallon withdraws from Queen of the Roads 
WilliamsPlace: UK
Albon has been released from hospital (David Davies/PA)

Alex Albon released from hospital following respiratory failure

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up