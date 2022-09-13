Alex Albon released from hospital following respiratory failure

Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment.
Albon has been released from hospital (David Davies/PA)
Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 21:19
Philip Duncan

Alex Albon has been released from hospital after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery.

The Williams driver underwent surgery, but then ended up in intensive care and required assistance with breathing.

But Albon was removed from mechanical ventilation on Sunday before being given the green light to leave hospital and travel back to his home in Monaco on Tuesday.

A Williams spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are happy to confirm that Alex Albon has now returned home.”

London-born Albon, who races under the Thai flag because of his mother Kankamol’s nationality, took part in practice in Monza on Friday.

But he fell unwell on Saturday morning and was replaced by the team’s reserve driver and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries. The Dutchman, 27, finished an impressive ninth to score points on his F1 debut.

Albon will be hopeful of returning to his Williams cockpit for the next round in Singapore on October 2.

