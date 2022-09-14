New star Michelsson aiming to keep Tralee at the top

Retracing your steps is rarely an option in Irish basketball. Rosters change at a rate that make it near impossible to follow the same path one season after another and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are no different as they defend league and cup titles this term.

Gone are the impressive Croatian power forward Nikola Roso and American point guard Aaron Calixte who has been described by coach John Dowling as the best American he has seen in Tralee.

So, there can be no repeat when the season begins again next month. Dowling has already said that the players recruited this summer bring different talents to the table. That will mean moving the salt and pepper shakers around.

For those coming in, of course, the expectation and ultimate goals remain unchanged. Among the new faces is Andrée Michelsson, a 6’ 2” point guard who has already seen action in his native Sweden, Iceland and Germany.

For Michelsson, there is nothing to fear in trying to replicate recent successes. Quite the opposite.

“I was in Germany last season and I had a good year. I was the European player of the year in my league and then Coach John just gave me the opportunity to come here and they won it all last season so I thought, ‘yeah, I want to go there’ and hopefully win it all this season.”

Now 25, Michelsson has been a pro player for most of the last seven years. He left Malbas in Sweden for the Snaefell club in Iceland where he impressed in a struggling team before standout stints at Höttur and Sindri in the same league.

His year in Germany was spent with the BBC Rendsburg Twisters in one of the country’s regional competitions, the personal highlight probably coming back in January when he scored 41 points and complemented them with 15 assists and six rebounds.

The main bump in the road, as for so many others, has been Covid which prompted an enrollment in a teaching course that will continue alongside his basketball for the next few years and leave him qualified to teach PE and English to primary-age kids.

De’Ondre Jackson, an Ohio native who arrives via Palm Beach Atlantic University and a spell with NUI Maree, is another new face, while Jani Griffith is an English forward who joins from Bethel University in Indiana.

Dowling has said before that the guiding principal when bringing players in to the club is that they are good people who can bring something beneficial, both on and off the court, and Michelsson is clearly of the same mind.

He’s only been in Kerry a wet week but the county’s footballing pedigree has already been absorbed. A club championship game is on the radar in the coming weeks and he knows all about the sporting pedigree of his clubmate Kieran Donaghy.

“Yeah, he told me! Social guy. I like him a lot. It’s so important just to have good guys. You are always going to have good players but you need good guys as well in the team. That’s actually number one.” ENDS