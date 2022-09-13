Zach Tuohy to extend AFL contract, wants Conor McKenna in all-Irish half-back line 

Zach Tuohy has indicated that he will prolong his career in the AFL for at least one more season by signing a contract extension with Geelong to play in 2023.

And he is willing to contact Conor McKenna to try to persuade the former Tyrone All-Ireland winner to join him and Mark O'Connor in an all-Irish half-back line, after the 26-year-old announced his decision to return to the AFL having played 79 times for Essendon.

If the Cats can get over Brisbane in the preliminary final on Friday morning Irish time, Tuohy will mark his second Grand Final appearance for the Cats alongside Dingle native O’Connor, by making his 250th appearance in the League since signing for Carlton as a teenager.

By putting pen to paper and committing to a 13th AFL season, the 32-year-old Portlaoise man will give himself the chance of beating the record of most games played by a Gaelic games recruit set by Melbourne great Jim Stynes. The late ex-Dublin minor brought the curtain down on his career after playing 264 games.

If Geelong can finally go all the way after ending the home-and-away season on top of the ladder, they will not just go one step further than 2020 and end what is now an 11-year drought, but Tuohy and O’Connor would join the latter’s Kerry compatriot Tadhg Kennelly in a select grouping of GAA recruits to win a premiership.

“We’ve had plenty of chats,” Tuohy revealed. “I’m quite comfortable with where it’s at. My body feels great, mentally I’m loving the game still. I’m pretty confident I’ll play on.

“These things always take until the end of the year, especially with older players. I said to the club and my manager that I was happy to wait because I know how the game works.

“Physically (I have) plenty and mentally I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I think I’ve got plenty left in the legs and the milestones would be nice to reflect on post career. The big one is the premiership to try and get. Jim Stynes’ record would almost be embarrassing to break, to be honest, but would be nice to have.”

Tuohy started his AFL career at Princes Park after being scouted by Carlton in 2009 and he joined the Blues the following year, playing 120 games across six seasons for them at a time when the likes of Cork’s Setanta Ó hAilpín and Ciarán Sheehan and current Louth player, Ciarán Byrne were also at the club.

Since moving to Kardinia Park at the end of 2016, the brilliant defender has played 128 times, including four preliminary finals and the disappointing Grand Final defeat to Richmond at the Gabba in 2020.

“Winning a flag is the only goal I’ve had in my career; it’s the only goal I’ve had since I got to Geelong. I haven’t had a whole lot to do with Tadhg, but he was the Irish guy we looked up to that was kind of playing really regular for a long time. And obviously the only one to win a flag.

“The ambition is not really to equal his record of winning the flag, it’s just to win one. If I can do it with Mark O’Connor, that would make it extra special.”

Tuohy has established himself as a leadership figure in the Cats dressing room but the most remarkable aspect of his tenure Down Under given his round-ball roots is how he became an elite kicker of the Sherrin. Goals from outrageous distances have become his trademark and the half-back has registered 87 six-pointers to date.

Tuohy will return to Ireland next month for his wedding reception after marrying long-time partner Rebecca, with whom he has two children, last month. He also plans to play at least one season of Gaelic football after his retirement. But for now, he still has unfinished business in Australia.

HOME AND AWAY: Tyrone's Conor McKenna and Brian Kennedy celebrate with the Sam Maguire.

“I think at the stage I’m at in my career, it’s hard not to reflect a little bit. I know I’m closer to the end than the start. I’ve spent my entire adult life in Australia, which given I never looked at the sport until I was 16 or 17, it does seem strange. I’ve enjoyed it and I have no intention of finishing this week.”

Meanwhile, Tuohy thinks McKenna would be a considerable addition to the Geelong squad.

“I’m not involved, but I would be interested (in helping get him to the club). He’s a top player. Any good player you can get to the club you want; the more Irish players the better, as far as I’m concerned. An all-Irish half-backline would be pretty special.”