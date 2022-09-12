Local rivalries to the fore as basketball season gears up for tip-off 

A couple of big basketball derbies have been slated to tip off the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League season.

In Kerry, champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS on Saturday, October 1.

And across the border, National Cup finalists Neptune welcome newly-promoted UCC Demons to Blackpool.

Neptune will be hoping the addition of Irish senior men’s international Jordan Blount can help propel them to trophy success this term.

In the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League, holders The Address UCC Glanmire will host Killester on the same weekend.

"To say we are excited to get the season started would be an understatement,” says coach Mark Scannell. “On the court we’ve had a bit of change, but we are where we are. We’ve added two good players from the United States and we are training extremely hard and learning every day.

"The first game against Killester is three weeks away and we have a lot of work to do between now and then but it’s incredibly exciting to be at home on opening night and we relish the challenge of defending our Super League crown in the months ahead.”

Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling at Blennerville Windmill. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Much focus will be on Trinity Meteors and new coach Niall Berry, as he pairs Ireland senior women’s internationals Claire Melia and Dayna Finn together for the year ahead.

Finn will come up against a familiar face on opening day - her sister Hazel Finn lines out for their opposition NUIG Mystics, who were promoted as MissQuote.ie Division One champions.