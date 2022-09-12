Local rivalries to the fore as basketball season gears up for tip-off 

The National League fixtures have been confirmed. 
Local rivalries to the fore as basketball season gears up for tip-off 

SHAKY START? Defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions The Address UCC Glanmire begin the defence of their title against Killester. Pictured is Brittany Byrd, Mia Furlong, Khiarica Rasheed and Áine McKenna at Daly's Bridge, Cork. 

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 12:47

A couple of big basketball derbies have been slated to tip off the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League season.

In Kerry, champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will begin the defence of their title against Flexachem KCYMS on Saturday, October 1.

And across the border, National Cup finalists Neptune welcome newly-promoted UCC Demons to Blackpool.

Neptune will be hoping the addition of Irish senior men’s international Jordan Blount can help propel them to trophy success this term.

In the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League, holders The Address UCC Glanmire will host Killester on the same weekend.

"To say we are excited to get the season started would be an understatement,” says coach Mark Scannell. “On the court we’ve had a bit of change, but we are where we are. We’ve added two good players from the United States and we are training extremely hard and learning every day. 

"The first game against Killester is three weeks away and we have a lot of work to do between now and then but it’s incredibly exciting to be at home on opening night and we relish the challenge of defending our Super League crown in the months ahead.” 

Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling at Blennerville Windmill. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie
Garvey's Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling at Blennerville Windmill. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Much focus will be on Trinity Meteors and new coach Niall Berry, as he pairs Ireland senior women’s internationals Claire Melia and Dayna Finn together for the year ahead. 

Finn will come up against a familiar face on opening day - her sister Hazel Finn lines out for their opposition NUIG Mystics, who were promoted as MissQuote.ie Division One champions.

 

More in this section

British Grand Prix 2022 - Paddock Day - Silverstone Alex Albon suffered ‘respiratory failure’ after appendicitis surgery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys NFL round up: Prescott out ‘several weeks’ with hand surgery after Dallas Cowboys’ loss to Bucs
Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in US Open final to win first grand slam at age of 19 Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud in US Open final to win first grand slam at age of 19
<p>APOLOGY: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)</p>

NBA’s Anthony Edwards posts homophobic comments to his 1.2m Instagram followers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up