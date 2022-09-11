Remco Evenepoel cruises to Vuelta a España victory in final stage

Remco Evenepoel has claimed the Vuelta a España title for his first Grand Tour triumph, capping a dominant three weeks with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid that was won by Juan Sebastián Molano in a thrilling sprint finale.

The 22-year-old Belgian had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on stage 20 and he finished the job with ease as he rolled into the Spanish capital flanked by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammates.