Juan Sebastián Molano secured the stage win in a sprint finish where he edged out Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann on the line in Madrid
Remco Evenepoel cruises to Vuelta a España victory in final stage

WINNER: Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel claimed his first Grand Tour victory in the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid. The 22-year-old dominated the three-week race, taking victory after the 21st and final stage won by Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano. Pic: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 20:06
Reuters

Remco Evenepoel has claimed the Vuelta a España title for his first Grand Tour triumph, capping a dominant three weeks with one last push on the final stage from Las Rozas to Madrid that was won by Juan Sebastián Molano in a thrilling sprint finale.

The 22-year-old Belgian had all but confirmed victory after holding off his nearest rival Enric Mas on stage 20 and he finished the job with ease as he rolled into the Spanish capital flanked by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammates.

Mas of Movistar settled for second place overall while UAE Team Emirates’ Juan Ayuso completed the podium.

After his win at the Clásica de San Sebastián earlier this year, Evenepoel’s Vuelta victory completes a turnaround for a rider who abandoned the 2021 Giro and failed to medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He is the first Belgian winner of a Grand Tour since Johan De Muynck at the 1978 Giro d’ Italia and the youngest Vuelta champion since Angelino Soler in 1961.

Molano secured the stage win in a sprint finish where he edged out Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann on the line.

But the day belonged to Evenepoel, who did not relinquish the red jersey once he had taken the lead on stage six and looked favourite to capture the title after the defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was steadily closing the gap, withdrew from the race before stage 17.

That left Mas as his sole challenger but the Spaniard could not wipe out the deficit despite a couple of spirited attacks in the final mountain stages.

