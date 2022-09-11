Breen and Nagle secure fifth place finish in Greece

Belgian driver Thierry Neuville headed a historic lock-out of the top three places for Hyundai in the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece where Irish aces Craig Breen and Paul Nagle brought their Ford Puma Rally1 home in fifth position, netting third placed points from the Power Stage.

Overnight leader Sebastien Loeb (Ford Puma Rally1) stretched his lead on Saturday’s opening stage where Neuville moved into second spot, nineteen seconds behind. However, Loeb’s rally ended when his Ford Puma Rally1 shed the alternator belt.

For the remainder of the day Neuville was imperious, his strong pace yielding three fastest stage times with team mates Ott Tanak (2) and Dani Sordo best on the other three. A technical issue during the first stage of the second loop was the rally leader’s only concern. Several drivers hit trouble- Esapekka Lappi retired his Toyota Yaris with a fuel related issue.

His Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans ended the day in fourth followed by M-Sport duo Pierre-Louis Loubet, who lost time with a puncture and Breen. Series leader Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota Yaris) lost over eleven minutes when he hit a tree on S.S. 9. Evans retired on the way to the first stage of the final leg.

Neuville, with his first win in almost a year, headed Hyundai’s first ever 1-2-3 in a round of the WRC. Fifth place Breen, who was some four minutes off top spot after losing over two due to his fourth stage puncture, said “Our speed has been good, finally a rally - from our side at least - that we haven’t made any mistakes. Gutted with what happened on Friday (puncture) but that’s the cards we were dealt this time.’

Meanwhile, Waterford/Wexford pair Andrew Purcell/Andy Hayes (Skoda Fabia R5) won the Wexford Volkswagen Rally where diverse weather conditions played a crucial role on the outcome of the event. They finished 31.2 seconds ahead of the Darrian T90 GTR of locals Thomas Stafford/Thomas Scallan with Wicklow’s Daniel Barry and his Mayo co-driver Lorcan Moore a further 53 seconds behind.

In glorious conditions Stafford built up a strong lead during Saturday’s leg and despite clattering a chicane bale on the day’s ninth and final stage he enjoyed an overnight 53.6 second lead over Purcell with Monaghan’s Richard Moffett displacing Barry to hold an impressive third in his nimble Toyota Starlet.

Retirements included Kilkenny’s Enda O’Brien (VW Polo GTi R5) who damaged the steering mechanism after he clattered a bank on S.S. 3 and Donegal’s Declan Gallagher (Toyota Starlet), who crashed into straw bales and damaged the radiator. Torrential rain on Sunday swayed the advantage to the four-wheel drive cars with Purcell leading the charge.

At the end of the first loop of three stages he had halved Stafford’s lead and Barry was back in third after Moffett punctured. Stage after stage Purcell set cracking times and moved into a 14.7 second lead after S.S. 15. He extended his advantage on the closing loop where one stage was cancelled due to the conditions. Kevin Eves (Toyota Corolla) in fourth won the two-wheel drive category from Moffett and former WRC star Mikko Hirvonen (Ford Escort).