Ciara Mageean shines in Diamond League to claim second 

Ciara Mageean produced another magnificent performance to finish second in 1500m at the Diamond League final in Zurich tonight, the 30-year-old clocking 4:01.68 to come home behind Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (4:00.44).

Given the calibre of opposition, it looked an even stronger performance than her victory last week in Brussels, where Mageean smashed the Irish 1500m record when winning in 3:56.63. Tonight’s race in Zurich had gathered Kipyegon – widely regarded as the best female 1500m runner of all time – along with Tokyo Olympic medallists Laura Muir and Gudaf Tsegay.