Sport stops to pay its respects as Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies

This evening's Man Utd game at Old Trafford will go ahead, it was confirmed. 
Sport stops to pay its respects as Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies

ANNOUNCEMENT: A screen displays a message that play has been suspended following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, during day one of the BMW PGA Championship. 

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 19:04
PA Sport Staff

Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth was announced.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford went the same way in the wake of the announcement.

In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

Manchester United’s home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

West Ham will also play FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute’s silence to be held before kick-off.”

The Premier League said it was “deeply saddened” by the Queen’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty,” the league said.

The Rugby Football Union posted its own tribute which read: “On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time.” 

The IRFU too expressed their sympathy, writing: "The IRFU express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Our sympathies are with our friends in the Home Unions and their supporters." 

More in this section

US Open Tennis Frances Tiafoe out to inspire with ‘Cinderella story’ at US Open
US Open Tennis Carlos Alcaraz prevails over Jannik Sinner in latest ever US Open finish
US Open Tennis Iga Swiatek battles past Jessica Pegula to US Open semi-finals
queenPlace: UK
Lewis Hamilton arrives in Monza on Thursday (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Hamilton to start from back of grid at Monza due to engine penalty

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up