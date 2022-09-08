Sport stops to pay its respects as Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies

Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth was announced.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford went the same way in the wake of the announcement.

In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.

Racing has been abandoned at Southwell after the announcement of the death of the Queen pic.twitter.com/ElgUOVUxzy — Molly Hunter (@mollhun) September 8, 2022

Manchester United’s home clash with Real Sociedad will go ahead, with the club saying in a statement: “Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

West Ham will also play FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute’s silence to be held before kick-off.”

The club has issued a statement regarding this evening's game at Old Trafford, following the death of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

The Premier League said it was “deeply saddened” by the Queen’s death.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty,” the league said.

The Rugby Football Union posted its own tribute which read: “On behalf of the rugby union community in England, all at the Rugby Football Union are very saddened to hear of the death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II and offer our condolences to the whole Royal Family at this time.”

The IRFU too expressed their sympathy, writing: "The IRFU express our condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Our sympathies are with our friends in the Home Unions and their supporters."