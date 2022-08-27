Former NFL placekicker Patrick Murray on his Gaelic football roots and the College Football classic

Former NFL placekicker Patrick Murray cannot wait for the ‘exciting’ matchup between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic today at the Aviva Stadium.

Thousands of people are expected in Dublin for the big game and the retired Tampa Bay Buccaneer’ hopes that the people of Ireland get out and experience America’s Game.

“We’re all buzzing to turn on the television and start watching college football on Saturdays, that is for sure,” he said.

“And you have two fantastic universities coming over to Dublin in August and kick off is at 5:30 which is incredibly exciting.

"What you are going to see is some of the best college athletes that the US has to offer. You’re going to see some incredible football and I think it will help grow the sport internationally. It is growing in Ireland at the moment and I think this will just accelerate it.

“It is an easy game to get involved in because it is exciting. Now, it is much longer than a GAA match but at the end of the day, you’re watching some incredible athletes do some incredible things on a daily basis.”

The game will also see the two great loves of Murray’s life come together: Ireland and American football. The former placekicker is the son of Aidan and nephew to Ciaran, who both played intercounty football with Monaghan.

His uncle was on the team that won the Farney County’s first ever National Football League title in 1985.

That same year, Ciaran received an All-Star after helping his team to win the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

It was the grainy footage of Monaghan’s glory years that inspired Patrick’s love of sport.

“We’d go back to Clones every summer and watch old footage of my two uncles playing for Monaghan back in the eighties,” he explained.

“I’m surprised they had those games on VHS but somehow my nanna had them.

“I got the opportunity to go kick a ball in St Tiernach's Park, be it a Gaelic ball or an American football every summer of my life.

“Those are some strong memories which I still hold on to.”

Despite his deep connections to Monaghan, it was the blue of the New York Giants which became Murray’s great love.

Murray grew up half an hour away from Metlife Stadium in Mahwah in suburban New Jersey.

It was there that he saw the Giants produce one of the biggest upsets in the history of US sports.

In 2008, they beat a New England Patriots team chasing a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII. Big Blue repeated the win in 2012 and Murray saw his neighbourhood go wild as his home town got one over on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

“I remember watching it in a good friend of ours house,” he remembered the Giants 17-14 win in 2008.

“The catch happened by David Tyree and Eli Manning led them down the field to score that touchdown. It was truly incredible. And to have the opportunity to go to the parade a few days later, what is better than that?” Despite his two passions split across the Atlantic Ocean, Murray believes that the two sports are very like.

His point of reference is Stephen Cluxton scoring a free in injury time of the All-Ireland final in 2011 and Adam Vinatieri kicking a final second field goal to win the Patriots their first Super Bowl in 2002.

“There are similarities,” he explains, “The mentality is the same. You’re trying to kick a ball between two posts and trying to hit the black spot. In the NFL there is no blackspot but that was my mentality. You have to be incredibly disciplined and incredibly focused.”

The placekicker’s love of sport took him to Tampa Bay, where he played for two seasons. He also lined out for the Cleveland Browns and in 2017, he was in the New Orleans Saints practice squad.