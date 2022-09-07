Aryna Sabalenka beats Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals again

The Belarusian, who was beaten by Leylah Fernandez in the last four 12 months ago, survived a close second set to defeat the Czech
Aryna Sabalenka beats Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals again
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates beating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)
Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 19:00
Eleanor Crooks

Aryna Sabalenka made it back-to-back US Open semi-finals with victory over Karolina Pliskova.

The Belarusian, who was beaten by Leylah Fernandez in the last four 12 months ago, survived a close second set to defeat Czech Pliskova 6-1 7-6 (4).

Sabalenka, who trailed Kaia Kanepi 6-2 5-1 in her second-round match, will bid to reach her first career grand slam final having also lost to Pliskova in the last four at Wimbledon last summer.

The 24-year-old was unable to play at Wimbledon this year because of the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, and used the time to train in Miami.

Having struggled horribly with her serve at the beginning of the year, hitting huge numbers of double faults, Sabalenka appears to have fixed the problem.

Her serve worked very well on Wednesday, with the sixth seed not facing a single break point and hitting three times as many winners as Pliskova.

More in this section

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA Three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic pulls out of Vuelta
US Open Tennis Devastated Kyrgios loses his cool again in US Open exit to Karen Khachanov
US Open Tennis Caroline Garcia powers past Coco Gauff to first grand slam semi-final
US OpenWomenPlace: UK
<p>JOURNEY: Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts in his match against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open in New York. Pic: AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson</p>

Frances Tiafoe’s epic US Open ride comes after incredible journey

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up