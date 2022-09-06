Vuelta: Mads Pedersen wins stage after drama for Roglic and Evenepoel

Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a España as overall contender Primoz Roglic’s hopes of taking back time on Remco Evenepoel were hit by a crash metres from the line on Tuesday.

Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1min 34sec behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride.