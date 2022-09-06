Vuelta: Mads Pedersen wins stage after drama for Roglic and Evenepoel

Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1min 34sec behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride
Vuelta: Mads Pedersen wins stage after drama for Roglic and Evenepoel

CONTRASTING FORTUNES: Mads Pedersen leads the sprint home on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España as Primoz Roglic falls in the background. Pic: David Pintens/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 18:03
Reuters

Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a España as overall contender Primoz Roglic’s hopes of taking back time on Remco Evenepoel were hit by a crash metres from the line on Tuesday.

Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1min 34sec behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride. 

The Slovenian poured on the power on the uphill finish in Tomares to split the race with only four other riders managing to stay with him. But as the finish line loomed, Roglic was overtaken and seconds later went down heavily with 100m to go.

Denmark’s Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took the win – his second of this year’s race – from Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) and Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe), with a bloodied Roglic getting gingerly back to his bike and limping over the line in the pursuing bunch.

Evenepoel himself appeared to have suffered a late puncture inside the final 3km and required a bike change. Initial timings suggested Roglic, despite his misfortune, had taken the red jersey with Evenepoel slipping down to third but that was soon revised with Evenepoel still on top.

He now leads – provisionally – by 1min 26sec from Roglic, with Enric Mas 2min 1sec down in third place.

More in this section

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua - King Abdullah Sport City Stadium Eddie Hearn doubts Tyson Fury is serious about offer to fight Anthony Joshua
US Open Tennis Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Semi-final slots decided in the Mick Barry Cup James O'Donovan defeats Séamus Sexton to win the Mick Barry Cup
<p>SERIES WIN: Ireland have secured the series win over Scotland with a game to spare. Pic: Ian Jacobs</p>

Ireland wrap up T20 series with second win over Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up