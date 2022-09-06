Ireland wrap up T20 series with second win over Scotland

An outstanding display of fielding by Ireland Women helped to secure a 16-run (DLS) win – meaning the Irish visitors have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three T20 International series against Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club.

Having held Scotland to 126-8 earlier in the day, Ireland’s run-chase got off to a sprightly start - racing to 44-1 after five overs. That score was 16 runs ahead of the DLS par score and ensured Ireland victory after the threatened storms arrived that ended the game prematurely.

The game started 30 minutes late due to earlier rain, Ireland captain Laura Delany won the toss for the second successive game and again elected to bowl.

Similar to the opening game of this series, Scotland’s Ailsa Lister got off to a flying start, and had 19 runs on the board from her first 11 balls - however, she was run out on the 12th ball after quick reactions and a strong throw from bowler Eimear Richardson saw her short of the crease.

Sarah Bryce and Abbi Aitken-Drummond tried to keep the scoring rate high, but Bryce was removed after a running outfield catch by Orla Prendergast at deep mid-wicket.

Scotland’s largest partnership of 25 was then compiled by Aitken-Drummond and Saskia Horley as they looked to take control of the innings - until Drummond was the second run out victim after a mix-up saw her scrambling for safety, but was beaten by the throw of Leah Paul at mid-on.

This was in fact the second of what turned out to be four run outs in the innings – the best of which was Amy Hunter’s direct hit from mid-on which removed Lorna Jack in the 24th over.

Horley (44) was the only Scottish batter to post any score of note, but her innings came to an end in the 18th over when she was caught at long on, once again by the impressive Hunter.

Late wickets from Laura Delany, Prendergast and Cara Murray accounted for Priyanaz Chatterji (3), Katherine Fraser (7) and Rachel Slater (2), as Scotland posted a total of 126-8 from their 20 overs. Leg-spinner Murray was Ireland’s standout bowler with 2-20.

In reply, Ireland knew that a fast start was required as the rain didn’t seem far away. Gaby Lewis and fellow-opener Hunter quickly moved onto 15 before Lewis (10) was bowled by Slater. However, Hunter and yesterday’s Player of the Match Prendergast looked in good touch with the bat, and put on a healthy partnership of 29* before the rain came.

After extremely heavy rain the umpires decided to call the game off and Ireland were awarded a 16-run win by DLS.

MATCH SUMMARY

Scotland v Ireland , 2nd T20 International, Grange Cricket Club, 6 September 2022

Scotland 126-8 (20 overs; S Horley 44, A Lister 19; C Murray 2-20)

Ireland 44-1 (5 overs; O Prendergast 17*, A Hunter 16*; R Slater 1-17)

Ireland won by 16 runs (DLS Method)