James O'Donovan defeats Séamus Sexton to win the Mick Barry Cup

James O’Donovan won the Mick Barry Cup and claimed the last qualifying spot in the Hurley’s of Midleton King of the Roads with a sensational performance against Séamus Sexton at Ballincurrig.

The sheer dent of his performance meant that the contest only went to the big corner, which he reached in nine throws. Sexton was marginally left with his opening shot. O’Donovan hit back with an incredible bowl well past the school corner. This set the tone as O’Donovan tested the limits of the road and gave Sexton few openings. He played a huge second bowl towards Geary’s, which Sexton just beat in three.

Sexton’s next two were his best on the night. First he made the creamery and then produced a super bowl to just short of the no-play line. But O’Donovan kept his foot on the pedal by beating the line with a fine fifth. Sexton made light at Heaphy’s with his next.

O’Donovan’s response was an absolutely brilliant bowl from the line to full light at O’Riordan’s, which put him close to two bowls clear. He raised that second bowl with another great shot to the half-way line. He followed with two more massive bowls to open the big corner, which ended any hopes of a late rally from Sexton.

Ulster players dominated the final round of All-Ireland finals of 2022 at Fenor, county Waterford. Brendan Rafferty claimed the Junior C title at the expense of Boston’s Seán O’Mahony and Frank Oliver beat Munster champion Ruairí O’Connell in the Novice II final. Leinster champion JP Clinton gave a top quality performance in defeating Munster’s Seán-Paul McDonagh in the Novice I final.

Brendan Raffety led at all but one tip against Seán O’Mahony in the Junior C final. He started and finished powerfully, killing off O’Mahony’s challenge over the very difficult final third. He made the school with a brilliant first shot, which O’Mahony missed well. He made the start of Sonny’s Hill in three to raise a bowl. O’Mahony played a great bowl to the top of the hill, which launched a rally that saw him draw level after great seventh and eighth shots to light past the priest’s house.

O’Mahony won a slender lead with his next bowl to Buck’s Lane. From there Rafferty’s Ulster technique mastered the road better. He was almost a bowl clear after 12 to Snowball Cottage and lined a perfect bowl from there past the line. On Saturday David Hegarty led him for the first 12 shots of the semi-final, but Rafferty prospered on the vicious camber in the closing stages. O’Mahony just pipped Louth’s Gary Shevlin in his semi-final, with David Hughes struggling to stay in touch. That closing stretch almost undid O’Mahony too.

Louth player JP Clinton led from the off against Seán-Paul McDonagh in the Novice I final. He had 100m odds after this first bowl to the school. He had close to a bowl after three to the start of Sonny’s Hill, that lead was always in play to the finish. He raised a full bowl after six to the pet farm. It was just under a bowl after two more to light past the priest’s house. Clinton raised it again with his next one to Buck’s Lane. They finished on 15 and 16, with McDonagh saving the bowl of odds.

On Saturday Clinton came out on top in a brilliant semi-final with Paddy O’Neill (Armagh) and Mayo’s Ger Kennedy. All three were in it for the first half, with O’Neill breaking clear of Clinton and Kennedy in the middle third. Clinton fought back to lead after 14 and won by a bowl. McDonagh took a while to settle before beating Kevin O’Riordan (Boston) and Danny O’Shea (London) in his semi-final. He won his first lead with his seventh at the pet farm and raised a bowl with his eighth to light past the priest’s house.

Frank Oliver bowled brilliantly to beat Ruairí O’Connell in the Novice II final. On Saturday he had too much craft for Peter Deasy (Leinster) and Matt Sheridan (Mayo). O’Connell had an easy win over Andy O’Shea (West Virgina).

Tim Young beat Bryan Wilmot in the last shot in the Jim O’Driscoll Cup at Ballincurrig.