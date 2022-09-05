Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua ‘battle of Britain’ opportunity

Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight for his WBC heavyweight title before the end of this year.

Fury is searching for a high-profile opponent in his next bout after rival champion Oleksandr Usyk indicated he does not intend to return to the ring until 2023.

Joshua suffered a second consecutive defeat to the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia last month and his promoter Eddie Hearn is currently considering options for a return early next year.

Fury said in a video posted on social media: “You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready, I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

Anthony Joshua (left) suffered a second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble – a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested, if not I will select another opponent.”

Joshua is unlikely to take the bait as his team look to help him rebuild with a bout against a different, top-ranked opponent.