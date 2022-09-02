John Riordan: Just Serena on the best farewell tour in town

"I'm just Serena," replied you-know-who with a wry smile when Mary Joe Fernandez asked the retiring tennis icon if she was surprised by her second round win at the US Open in Queens on Wednesday night.

That statement of the obvious was preceded by a slight moment of side-eye from Serena Williams as she gently goaded Fernandez to repeat her question. The ESPN interviewer and former professional threw up an immediate white flag; she had to ask the question that was on everyone's mind.

"I'm just Serena." This is what she does.

For the second match in a row, she rode through a storm, showed some vulnerability and then crossed over the finish line with such a flourish that it seemed like an optical illusion that there had ever been anything amiss.

Two nights previously, the hottest ticket in town brought a slightly different genre of capacity crowd to the big show, Williams' opening round clash with her fellow unranked entrant, Montenegrin Danka Kovinic.

The well-heeled partisans certainly wanted to see their hero win but they also didn't want to miss a historic finale, if that was what was written. There was more than a palpable feeling that the last singles match of Williams' two-decades plus career could be as few as two sets away from being realised.

Williams looked nervous during the first set in front of the celebrity-laden audience. The one glaring issue which had been bugging her and her camp as she prepared for the Open was the lack of competitive action this season. The other was the unavoidable hype.

Two different atmospheres existed in Queens on Monday and Wednesday. On Monday you couldn't get a ticket if you were a normal tennis fan and not one of the glitterati. She had specifically requested last month in a lengthy letter published in Vogue (which gamely attempted to avoid the R word) that she didn't want this final US Open adventure to be a retirement party.

Someone, somewhere along the way convinced her otherwise and after she dispensed with Kovinic, Williams was ushered through a carefully choreographed 20-minute tribute set which had clearly been designed to fit the vibe whether it would turn out to be a winning or a losing one.

It's easy to be cynical but in all fairness, it worked out pretty perfectly. This is tennis, after all, and she is Serena. And the US Open is always at the shinier end of the Grand Slam circuit. But it made the most sense to shower her with love at the earliest possible opportunity and then allow her to focus on Round Two or focus on the doubles competition she insisted on entering with her older sister Venus (according to Venus) or both.

Both as it turns out. Arthur Ashe Stadium was full again to its almost 24,000 capacity on Wednesday evening and 100% of the people there lapped it up once more, as unsure as they had been during the previous salvo if they were going to be one of the lucky few to witness the great last solo stand.

Twelve hours after me writing this column, the Williams sisters would be honoured together with a first ever doubles match being given the prime time treatment (7pm New York time on ESPN) on the biggest stage.

There are a couple iconic Broadway shows coming to an end this month in New York City but Serena Williams' is the best farewell tour in town. It had probably crystallised for her weeks ago that winning the first round was the only option available.

She was just 17 when she notched her first Grand Slam victory in Queens in 1999, taking down top ranked Martina Hingis, 6-3, 7-6. Lindsay Davenport had been the defending champion, but she lost to Williams in the semis.

Recognisable and unforgettable names of a different era. Many of us are out of the loop now and we won’t remember names like those from the current era. For me, I'll admit it's partly due to my own lack of effort, very unSerena of me. But tennis also seems to cycle through the top ranking players a lot quicker now. It does however underline the astonishing longevity of the Compton, California game changer.

Reigning champion Emma Raducanu and fairly recent winner Naomi Osaka both crashed out of the first round on Tuesday, a double blow that would have crippled events in the past. Admittedly, they are dealing with adverse situations like injuries, coaching changes, mental health challenges but both players exist unavoidably in sharp contrast to the childhood hero who inspired them as they grew up with their own loftily ambitious tennis goals.

And so Williams breezed into the second round with the weight of the world removed from her shoulders, a firm underdog when compared with second seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

It was much more of a tennis crowd this time. The faults of the opponent were not being booed so much although there was an amusing moment when the spectators roundly jeered the technology that rightly called a ball out. They were hushed back towards silence by the firm finger wagging of Williams.

Kontaveit's middle set rally was a brief respite from the train that ran her over and she quietly exited stage left as her conqueror enjoyed another moment in the spotlight, to the delight of the audience.

"I've had an X on my back since '99," she pointed out to Fernandez, not the first time she served up that statement.

It was her 103rd win at the venue, a record by some distance. In 21 US Opens, she had never lost a second round match and she was only dropping her second set during that stretch.

Tiger Woods and Anna Wintour sat in her family section and Spike Lee was back to cheer on energetically from near the front row, as he always tends to do. Dionne Warwick beamed and the ESPN commentary team of tennis legends Chrissie Evert and John McEnroe helped us appreciate the moment.

There had been a sprinkling of empty seats when the players arrived to a much more muted reception for the second round match. Much less fanfare than the theatrics of Monday. Williams strolled in quietly, all business and ready. A difficult first set gave way to a worrying second. And then it was mostly Serena all the way to the win.

The celebration of her career on Monday evening started to feel premature but there isn't any show to compare with the one that's closing down, the familiar event that's leaving our lives forever. The curtain call brings back memories but there's also the fear that it won't be as good as you remembered.

Yeah, Serena doesn't move like she used to. But then one of her impossibly powerful aces leaves her opponent motionless or a crosscourt backhand finds the seemingly impossible corner by the baseline and everyone is rendered powerless. The old magic.

The swansong continues this evening and if it extends beyond that, next week has the makings of being the most intriguing week of the sporting calendar. Tennis and the US Open will enjoy an unprecedented shot in the arm and an entire generation of young girls will be inspired anew. And then the lights will dim but the afterglow will be enough to sustain so many.

She’s in no rush to leave, she pointed out. The professional anguish that must have poured into that Vogue essay has completely dissipated and I hope she enjoys this next week on the biggest stage, whether it’s as a singles player or as a teammate of her first hero, Venus.

"I don't have anything to prove. I don't have anything to win. I have absolutely nothing to lose.” @JohnWRiordan