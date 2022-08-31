Groves wins stage 11 as Alaphilippe crash puts world title defence in doubt

Groves secured the victory in a tight finish, beating Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line.
Groves wins stage 11 as Alaphilippe crash puts world title defence in doubt

Australian rider Kaden Groves celebrates as he wins the 11th stage of the 2022 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 18:17

Australia’s Kaden Groves of Team BikeExchange-Jayco won stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, a 191.2km flat ride from Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata on Wednesday, while the world champion Julian Alaphilippe crashed out.

Groves secured the victory in a tight finish, beating Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) to the line.

Groves came up on the right side from behind Daniel McLay (Arkea-Samsic) as he sprinted past him and Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) inside the final 50m. Van Poppel and Merlier came off Groves’s wheel to finish second and third respectively.

The Australian’s victory came as a relief to the team after their leader Simon Yates was forced to pull out of the race following a positive Covid-19 result ahead of Wednesday’s stage.

“It feels fantastic,” Groves said. “This morning with the news of Simon going positive for Covid-19 all the boys were disappointed. It’s the best way to bounce back after such bad news.

“We set up early for this wind. We thought there’d be crosswind earlier but there was nothing until the final 4km where we were the first team. The guys did a perfect job keeping me in front and fresh.

“Maybe with about 50-100m to go I was fresher than the other guys who had to do efforts from behind to move up. Thankfully I was in the right position and got the gap to step out and do my sprint. Being my first Grand Tour win for sure it takes the cake.” The race leader Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) kept his red jersey after finishing safely in the peloton, while Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo stayed on top of the points classification.

Earlier, Alaphilippe was forced to abandon the stage with 64km remaining when he slid out on a right-hand bend while riding towards the head of the peloton with Evenepoel and the rest of the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team.

The French rider left the stage in an ambulance with a suspected broken collarbone and the crash casts doubt over the defence of his title at next month’s World Championships in Wollongong.

Reuters

More in this section

77th Tour of Spain 2022 - Stage 10 Vuelta: Simon Yates forced to withdraw as Evenepoel increases lead
US Open: Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Elena Rybakina out US Open: Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Elena Rybakina out
AFLW Rd 1 - Geelong v Richmond Rachel Kearns set to miss AFLW campaign with shoulder injury
<p>Deshaun Watson. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)</p>

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up