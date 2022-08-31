QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

At the same time his teammates began practicing, Deshaun Watson headed off in another direction.
Cleveland’s starting quarterback began serving his lengthy NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct on Tuesday, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the Browns until Oct. 10.
Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list shortly before practice started as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster on cut-down day. Wearing a baseball cap, Watson emerged from the team’s facility a little after 3 p.m. EDT, got in his car and drove away.
He had been required to leave by 4 p.m. in accordance with the suspension he agreed to in an Aug. 18 settlement with the league.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson agreed to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can rejoin the Browns. As long as he meets the requirements of the NFL settlement, he’ll be eligible to play in Week 13 — on the road against the Houston Texans.
The 26-year-old was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions when he played for the Texans. He has settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women.