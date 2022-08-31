Vuelta: Simon Yates forced to withdraw as Evenepoel increases lead

Britain’s Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Vuelta a España after testing positive for Covid-19.

Yates’s Team BikeExchange-Jayco said that he suffered mild symptoms overnight and returned a positive test on Wednesday morning. “In accordance with strict team policy, Yates will not continue in La Vuelta,” his team said, before stage 11.

Yates, who won the race in 2018, held fifth position overall after Tuesday’s individual time-trial stage from Elche to Alicante. It is another setback for the 30-year-old, who was forced out of the Giro d’Italia in May by a knee injury.

Another member of the GC top 10, ninth-placed Ineos Grenadiers rider Pavel Sivakov, also withdrew after a Covid positive on Wednesday morning. “Luckily I’m asymptomatic and feeling well,” he tweeted. “Gutted to leave to boys early.” Five riders, meanwhile, withdrew from La Vuelta on Tuesday because of Covid, including Yates’s fellow Briton Ethan Hayter.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, meanwhile, won stage 10 of the Vuelta a España on Tuesday, a 30.9km individual time trial from Elche to Alicante, with a superb time of 33min 18sec, to strengthen his grip on the red jersey.

The 22-year-old rider was a staggering 48sec faster than the reigning champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who came second ahead of Evenepoel’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammate Remi Cavagna, who was a minute slower than the winner.

Victory meant Evenepoel also became the first Belgian rider to win an individual time trial stage of the Vuelta since Fons De Wolf in Valladolid in 1979. Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke had won the prologue in Benidorm in 1987.

Evenepoel leads Roglic by 2min 41sec in the general classification with Enric Mas (Movistar) third overall at 3.03. “I knew I had to push one power all the time because it was flat with a super-hard finish,” Evenepoel said.

“My legs were so heavy on the last bump. It was actually really hard, but super nice to win this time trial in the red jersey. It’s a nice feeling. Now we’re going to fight to try to win this Vuelta.”

Stage 11 is a 191.2km ride from Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata on Wednesday.