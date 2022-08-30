Sam Bennett forced to withdraw from Vuelta due to Covid

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has been forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a España due to testing positive for Covid during Monday's rest day.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was a late withdrawal shortly before Tuesday’s time trial stage.

Waterford man Bennett had won two stages in the race and was in possession of the green points jersey until Saturday's stage when the lead went to Denmark's Mad Pedersen.

Bennett was just five points behind the Trek-Segfredo rider in the race for the green jersey.

Bennett's return to form was timely after being overlooked for selection at the Tour de France as he continued his recovery from a knee injury.

During Monday's rest day the organisers had a compulsory round of Covid testing, which is where it appears Bennett tested positive.

He is the 12th rider to be forced to withdraw after a positive Covid test and the eighth to have succumbed since the end of Sunday’s ninth stage.

His Bora-Hansgrohe Irish teammate Ryan Mullen said: “It’s shame for the team, Sam and myself. Sam is a great guy and he came back to his best form and unfortunately Covid has caught up to him. It’s a massive shame. Sam is going to be disappointed. He deserves to be here, he’s put the work in and he showed he’s back to his best. I’m sure he would have won the green jersey.”